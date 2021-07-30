It feels like lately every day is a random holiday, like National Clean of Your Desk Day (Jan. 11), Squirrel Appreciation Day (Jan. 21), National Walk Around Things Day (April 4), and National Shapewear Day (Aug. 10). There’s even a National Hug A Newsperson Day (April 4), and National Margarita Day (Feb. 22) — though both of those I think I could get behind. But one of the better random holidays, in my opinion, is International Friendship Day — maybe that’s why it’s an “international holiday” as opposed to a “national” one.

International Friendship Day 2021 is on Friday, July 30, and what better way to celebrate than to share an Instagram photo set featuring you and your besties along with quotes talking about your BFFs? It’s also important to note that this holiday was actually created by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011, “...with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities,” the UN website noted.

Whether celebrating old friends, new friends, friendships that are full of humor and silliness, or those friendships that deserve more of a quiet pause and reflection, there’s a quote for every type of friendship in this list. Post that photo of you and your best friend from back in 2019 when we could still see them regularly without a mask, and use some of these quotes to show your friends and the world how much they mean to you.

Sentimental Friendship Quotes

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

“If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you.” — Winnie the Pooh

“A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.” — Leo Buscaglia

“A friend is the hope of the heart.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali

“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” — Elie Wiesel

“Treat your friends as you do your pictures, and place them in their best light.” — Lady Randolph Churchill

“Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more.” — Unknown

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

Funny Friendship Quotes

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’” — C.S. Lewis

“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” — Thomas J. Watson

“We need old friends to help us grow old and new friends to help us stay young.” — Letty Cottin Pogrebin

“We are best friends. Always remember that if you fall , I will pick you up… after I finish laughing.” — Unknown

“I’d take a bullet for you. Not in the head. But like in the leg or something.” — Unknown

“Best friend: the one that you can be mad at for only for a short period of time because you have important stuff to tell them.” — Unknown

“Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway.” — Greg Tamblyn

“A good friend will help you move. But a best friend will help you move a dead body.” — Jim Hayes

Friendship Quotes About Old Friends

“In the end you always go back to the people that were there in the beginning.” — Andie, Dawson’s Creek

“Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget.” — G. Randolf.

“The old ones are still the best. Old jeans, old boots, old tunes, old times, and old friends.” — Unknown

“So long as the memory of certain beloved friends lives in my heart, I shall say that life is good.” — Helen Keller

“Remember the most valuable antiques are dear old friends.” — Unknown

“Millions of memories, Thousands of jokes, Hundreds of secrets, One reason, Best friends.” — Unknown

“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elisabeth Foley

Friendship Quotes About New Friends

“Each new friendship can make you a new person, because it opens up new doors inside of you.” — Kate DiCamillo

“Getting to know new people and gaining new friends is one of life’s greatest pleasures. So conquer your fears and get out there.” — Tony Clark

“The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul.” — Shanna Rodriguez

“Every new friend is a new adventure… the start of more memories.” — Patrick Lindsay

“Friendship is so weird.. you just pick a human you’ve met and you’re like ‘Yep I like this one’ and you just do stuff with them.” — Unknown

“There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson