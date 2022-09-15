There is absolutely nothing in the world like that very first hot cup of coffee, especially when the house is quiet, you’re all alone, and nobody is shouting that they’re hungry or that their butt needs wiping. Savoring that moment of two hands on your mug is magical, and your morning coffee deserves its own Instagram caption.

But you know, so does that first cup of coffee that’s poured into a thermos as you run out the door, already late for something. For some, our first cup of coffee in the quiet is a spiritual, reflective experience. For others, it’s a necessity that cannot be missed, and if it is, the day will most definitely start off on the wrong foot. Caffeine is necessary to function. No matter where you fall on the morning cup of coffee spectrum, I have some perfect Instagram captions for your cup of coffee to honor this glorious time of day.

Funny Instagram captions for your cup of coffee

Let’s face it. Sometimes you just need a good laugh to pair with your first glorious cup of coffee.

Do not talk to me until I’ve had my first 10 sips of coffee.

"What goes best with a cup of coffee? Another cup." — Henry Rollins

The worst feeling in the world is beginning to sip that first sip of hot coffee and hearing your child’s bedroom door swing open.

Life truly begins after that first glorious sip of coffee.

"Coffee should be black as hell, strong as death, and sweet as love." — Turkish Proverb

The smell of fresh brewed coffee is one of the world’s greatest inventions.

“As long as there was coffee in the world, how bad could things be?”― Cassandra Clare

Morning coffee in a quiet house is my love language.

"I can’t stop drinking the coffee. I stop drinking the coffee, I stop doing the standing, and the walking, and the words-putting-into-sentences doing." — Lorelai Gilmore

Mornings are for coffee and contemplation... and hoping no one decides to get up early on a Saturday.

Reflective Instagram captions for your cup of coffee

For me, that first cup of coffee in the morning is sacred. The house is quiet, I light a candle, and I try to be present before, during, and after I enjoy my cup.

Nothing tastes as good as that first sip of a cup of hot coffee while the entire house is still asleep.

"Coffee is a language in itself." — Jackie Chan

“How you start your day is how you live your day, and how you live your day is the way you live your life.” ― Louise Hay, Heal Your Body A-Z

“True happiness is to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future, not to amuse ourselves with either hopes or fears but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is sufficient, for he that is so wants nothing.” — Seneca

It’s a beautiful new day. Take a moment to reflect on the awesomeness of it.

Where focus goes, energy flows.

“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Sing like the birds sing, not worrying about who hears or what they think.” — Rumi

“Self-love is the nourishment that gives us the clarity and strength to love others well.” — Yung Pueblo.

When that first cup of coffee hits... Old Navy

Inspirational Instagram captions for your cup of coffee

Coffee definitely helps get people going in the mornings, and they feel ready and raring to start their day. A few inspirational quotes may help you get that extra boost you need to feel motivated, pumped, and confident.