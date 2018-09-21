30 Instagram Captions For The First Day Of Fall To Cozy Up Your Feed

Saturday, Sept. 23, is the first day of fall. This is the day of the autumnal equinox which is the moment in September "when the Sun is exactly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length." Let's be real, though — the first day of fall officially starts when you've used an Instagram caption for the first day of fall to go with your posts about your annual pumpkin spice latte, you wearing your coziest sweaters (#SweaterWeather) as you stir a fall recipe, or some particularly beautiful autumn leaves. Luckily, I'm here to help you out with your 'grams with these Instagram captions for the first day of fall. After all, what is a great fall photo without a perfect caption?

It's sad saying goodbye to your summer Instagram feed, with all of its sunny, bronzed skin goodness. However, it's a lot easier when you're heading into what is quite easily the most aesthetically-pleasing season. (That's not an opinion, that's just a fact.) Between the falling leaves, bonfires, cozy clothing, hayrides, pumpkin patches, decadent baked goods, and holiday family fun, there is so much to look forward to — and, of course, so much Instagrammable fun to be had. The first day of fall is something to celebrate, and what better way to celebrate than with an IG tribute?

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde This quote is fitting, because it really seems like you blink once and suddenly it's fall. Where did summer even go?

“The only thing getting lit this weekend is my fall-scented candle.” Full-disclosure: I've been lighting my cinnamon rum raisin candle since June. At least now it finally seems appropriate!

"And God said, 'Let there be pumpkin spice.'" I mean, you can't prove he didn't say that.

"FALLing in love with this brand new season." Get it?

"The first day of fall means sweating in my favorite sweater." Guilty as charged. It's not cold here yet, but you better believe I'm whipping out my favorite oversized sweaters.

"Stay cozy." Everything about the fall is cozy and inviting. This caption is perfect for a shot of your favorite scarf, a hot drink, or fireplace. Yum.

"My favorite color is autumn." Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/Moment/Getty Images If you look best in a warm color palette, the fall is your time to shine.

"If a year was tucked inside a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour." — Victoria Erickson How can you look outside and see those fiery leaves and not believe in some sort of magic?

"It's fall, y'all." Short and sweet, this is the perfect Instagram caption for the first day of fall. Maybe someone missed the memo!

"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald There is something refreshing about fall. It always feels like a fresh start.

"At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice." This is for anyone addicted to their PSLs. Don't feel ashamed.

"I'm here for the boos." Is Halloween your favorite aspect of fall? This caption has your name all over it.

"Fall so hard, mother pumpkins wanna spice me." I saw this fall Instagram caption idea on Pinterest and I have to admit it... I laughed.

"The trees show us how beautiful it is to let things go." Are you ready for a fresh start? This new season is the perfect opportunity.

"Sweater weather is better weather." Fact: sweaters are the coziest pieces of clothing. At least, they're the coziest pieces of clothing you can wear in public.

"There is always something to be thankful for." This season is all about being grateful for what we have. Use this fall Instagram caption for a photo of something you're happy to have in your life.

"There are two seasons in the year: fall, and waiting for fall." I see you, fall fanatics. It's your time to shine!

"Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile." — William Cullen Bryant Have you ever heard a better description for fall? Because I haven't.

"Pumpkin spice and everything nice." Yes, the pumpkin spice references are overused. No, that doesn't mean I'm going to stop. It's good, OK?

"I'd like to see you s'more." Perfect for a fall photo of you with your BFF.

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” — Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery OK, it’s not October yet, but this quote gives all the fall feels and preps you to get excited about that super special month in fall.

“‘Wake me up when September ends?’ How can that happen when I’ve been bright-eyed and bushy-tailed since September 1?” Green Day clearly didn’t know about the magic of autumn.

“Don’t you just love New York in the fall? Makes me want to buy school supplies.” — You’ve Got Mail If you’re in NYC, now’s the day to take a perfect fall snapshot and give it this Instagram caption for the first day of fall.

"Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons." — Jim Bishop. Pure, solid gold.

“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” Use this first day of fall Instagram caption to go with a post of all the beautiful leaves already starting to collect on the ground, and make it a sweet ode to moving on and forward.

“There is something so special in the early leaves drifting from the trees — as if we are all to be allowed a chance to peel, to refresh, to start again.” — Ruth Ahmed Another sweet quote about the new beginnings waiting for us in the fall.

“The first day of fall is my real New Year’s.” For so many, fall feels symbolic and like a fresh start in a way that January just doesn’t.

“Get your Harry Potter movies ready, it’s fall.” Fall is sort of the unofficial time to marathon the Harry Potter movies, and it’s the perfect kickoff seasonal caption.

“It’s a good thing I look great in red.” Obviously this Instagram caption for the first day of fall needs to go alongside a photo of you in a red sweater, surrounded by red leaves.

“Autumn whispered to the wind, ‘I fall, but I always rise again.’” — Angi Welland-Crosby It’s a little easier to seize the day in cooler temps with some pumpkin spice.

Happy first day of fall! No matter what you choose for your Instagram caption to commemorate the season change, know that your post is full of joy because autumn is officially here.