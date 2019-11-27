Instagram Captions

These 40 Instagram captions for baby meeting grandparents capture sweet moments between grandparents and babies.
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

40 Instagram Captions For When Your Baby Meets Their Grandparents

Because it’s a huge moment.

by Ashley Jones
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

Almost as soon as you find out that you are going to be a parent, the Instagram-worthy moments of your life become baby-centric. Your first ultrasound, baby shower, and the baby's arrival are all well chronicled on your socials. And the more you have to document, the more creative Instagram captions you have to come up with. I mean, you can’t just write “Best day ever” can you? (Actually, that one’s pretty good on its own.) The point is, having Instagram captions for when your baby meets their grandparents in your back pocket will help a ton when you're in the throes of sleep deprivation, but want to be sure to document the occasion.

I can personally attest to my own parents' overwhelming joy and tears when they met each of their grandchildren. It is the kind of moment that deserves every single bit of social media hype that it gets. After all, these are the humans who will eventually spoil your child rotten and dote on them like a miniature prince or princess.

Let these captions and quotes inspire you to mark the special occasion of your baby meeting their grandparents for the very first time. These are especially sweet if you turn the Instagram posts into a book of memories.

Fun Instagram Captions For Meeting The Grandparents

  • I can't wait to see what trouble these two will get into some day.
  • “The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is because they have a common enemy." — Sam Levenson
  • "Have children while your parents are still young enough to take care of them." — Rita Rudner
  • Once they add “grand” to your name, life is never the same.
  • Meeting the future BFFs.
  • "Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet." — Gene Perret
  • Day one of all the fun days to come.
  • Who needs plastic surgery when you have grandkids to keep you young?
  • “When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window.” — Ogden Nash
  • The best parents get promoted to grandparents.
  • Grandparents are the best kind of grown-ups.

Instagram Captions For Meeting Grandma

  • It is such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother — that's why the world calls her grandmother.
  • Hello, world. Allow me to introduce you to my grandma.
  • "You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun of my life." — Kitty Tsui
  • Grandmas are moms with lots of frosting.
  • "A mother becomes a true grandmother the day she stops noticing the terrible things her children do because she is so enchanted with the wonderful things her grandchildren do." — Lois Wyse

Instagram Captions For Meeting Grandpa

SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images
  • Grandfathers are for loving and fixing things.
  • "One of the most powerful handclasps is that of a new grandbaby around the finger of a grandfather." — Joy Hargrove
  • Grandads are like dads, just with lots of extra practice.
  • Grandpas bring a bit of wisdom, warmth, and love to everything they touch.
  • A grandfather is someone you can look up to, no matter how tall you grow.
  • A day with grandpa is a day well spent.
  • A grandfather is a man with silver in his hair and gold in his heart.

Sentimental Instagram Captions

  • Love at first sight.
  • A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.
  • "Sometimes our grandmas and grandpas are like grand-angels." — Lexie Saige
  • Grandparents hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever.
  • Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, a little warmer.
  • "Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children." — Alex Haley
  • The most perfect place in the world is in the arms of your grandparents.
  • Grandparents are the footsteps to future generations.
  • "Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent." — Donald A. Norberg
  • Grandchildren complete life’s circle of love.
  • Grandparents are the dots that connect the lines from generation to generation.
  • The littlest feet make the biggest footprints on the heart.
  • “Young people need something stable to hang on — a culture connection, a sense of their own past, a hope for their own future. Most of all, they need what grandparents can give them." — Jay Kesler
  • A grandparent’s love knows no distance.
  • A garden of love grows in a grandparent’s heart
  • Grandparents are a delightful blend of laughter, caring deeds, wonderful stories, and love.
  • “Love is the greatest gift one generation can leave to another.” — Richard Garnett