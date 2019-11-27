Almost as soon as you find out that you are going to be a parent, the Instagram-worthy moments of your life become baby-centric. Your first ultrasound, baby shower, and the baby's arrival are all well chronicled on your socials. And the more you have to document, the more creative Instagram captions you have to come up with. I mean, you can’t just write “Best day ever” can you? (Actually, that one’s pretty good on its own.) The point is, having Instagram captions for when your baby meets their grandparents in your back pocket will help a ton when you're in the throes of sleep deprivation, but want to be sure to document the occasion.

I can personally attest to my own parents' overwhelming joy and tears when they met each of their grandchildren. It is the kind of moment that deserves every single bit of social media hype that it gets. After all, these are the humans who will eventually spoil your child rotten and dote on them like a miniature prince or princess.

Let these captions and quotes inspire you to mark the special occasion of your baby meeting their grandparents for the very first time. These are especially sweet if you turn the Instagram posts into a book of memories.

Fun Instagram Captions For Meeting The Grandparents I can't wait to see what trouble these two will get into some day.

“The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is because they have a common enemy." — Sam Levenson

"Have children while your parents are still young enough to take care of them." — Rita Rudner

Once they add “grand” to your name, life is never the same.

Meeting the future BFFs.

"Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet." — Gene Perret

Day one of all the fun days to come.

Who needs plastic surgery when you have grandkids to keep you young?

“When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window.” — Ogden Nash

The best parents get promoted to grandparents.

Grandparents are the best kind of grown-ups.

Instagram Captions For Meeting Grandma It is such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother — that's why the world calls her grandmother.

Hello, world. Allow me to introduce you to my grandma.

"You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun of my life." — Kitty Tsui

Grandmas are moms with lots of frosting.

"A mother becomes a true grandmother the day she stops noticing the terrible things her children do because she is so enchanted with the wonderful things her grandchildren do." — Lois Wyse

Instagram Captions For Meeting Grandpa SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images Grandfathers are for loving and fixing things.

"One of the most powerful handclasps is that of a new grandbaby around the finger of a grandfather." — Joy Hargrove

Grandads are like dads, just with lots of extra practice.

Grandpas bring a bit of wisdom, warmth, and love to everything they touch.

A grandfather is someone you can look up to, no matter how tall you grow.

A day with grandpa is a day well spent.

A grandfather is a man with silver in his hair and gold in his heart.