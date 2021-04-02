If you want to show your solidarity, support, understanding, and acceptance of people with autism, posting one of these Instagram captions for World Autism Awareness Day is a great place to start. Whether you know someone who lives with autism, are the parent of a child with autism, live with an autism spectrum disorder yourself, or just want to spread more awareness for the autism community, April 2 is the day to do it.

“Joined by the international community, hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes, and communities around the world come together on April 2, Autism Awareness Day, to Light It Up Blue in recognition of people with autism and those who love and support them,” the Autism Speaks website explains.

Part of inspiring others to be more inclusive when it comes to neurodiversity means being vocal about your support both in-person and online. Spreading that message by posting on your social media pages with these Instagram captions from advocates, celebrities, educators, parents, and people living with autism can motivate others to do the same.

Inspirational Instagram Captions About Autism

“Someone with Autism has taught me love needs no words.” —Unknown

“What makes you different is what makes you beautiful.” — Unknown

“Autism doesn’t have to define a person. Artists with autism are like anyone else: They define themselves through hard work and individuality.” — Adrienne Bailon

“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” — Dr. Seuss

“Autistic today. Genius tomorrow.” — Unknown

“His autism isn’t contagious, but his smile is.” — Unknown

“I see people with Asperger’s syndrome as a bright thread in the rich tapestry of life.” — Tony Attwood

“Autism makes you listen louder. It makes you pay attention to an emotional level as well as an intellectual level.” — Jace King

“It does not matter what 66% of people do in any particular situation. All that matters is what you do.” — John Elder Robison

“Autism offers a chance for us to glimpse an awe-filled vision of the world that might otherwise pass us by.” — Dr. Colin Zimbleman

“The most interesting people you’ll find are ones that don’t fit into your average cardboard box. They’ll make what they need, they’ll make their own boxes.” — Dr. Temple Grandin

“Some people with autism may not be able to speak or answer to their name, but they can still hear your words and feel your kindness.” — Unknown

Oksana Shufrych / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Quotes From People Living With Autism

“Autism can’t define me. I define autism.” — Kerry Magro

“If you’ve met one individual with autism, you’ve met one individual with autism.” — Stephen Shore

“At the end of the day, we don’t dream our lives... we live them.” — Anthony Ianni

“Everyone has a mountain to climb and autism has not been my mountain, it has been my opportunity for victory.” — Rachel Barcellona

“Anything is possible! If I can do it, so can you!” — Dani Bowman

“I might hit developmental and societal milestones in a different order than my peers, but I am able to accomplish these small victories on my own time.” — Haley Moss

“Wanting to be free. Wanting to be me. Trying to make people see. And accept the real me.” — Scott Lentine

“If I could snap my fingers and be nonautistic, I would not. Autism is part of what I am.” — Dr. Temple Grandin

“Our experiences are all unique. Regardless, I do believe that it is important to find the beautiful. Recognize that there is bad, there is ugly, there is disrespect, there is ignorance, and there are meltdowns. Those things are inevitable. But there is also good.” — Erin McKinney

“English is my second language. Autism is my first.” — Dani Bowman

“I am autistic and I am proud.” — Sez Francis

“We cry, we scream, we hit out and break things. But still, we don’t want you to give up on us. Please, keep battling alongside us.” — Naoki Higashida

“Autism is really more of a difference to be worked with rather than a monolithic enemy that needs to be slain or destroyed.” — Stephen Shore

“When enough people care about autism or diabetes or global warming, it helps everyone, even if only a tiny fraction actively participate.” — Seth Godin

Instagram Captions To Raise Awareness