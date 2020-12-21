Christmas is coming and you know what that means? Prepare to see a bunch of Instagram posts of people on Zoom with their families on Christmas morning. Given the pandemic and calls for continued social distancing, most of us won’t be celebrating with a huge pack of our nearest or dearest. Instead, we’ll likely turn to the platform that’s dominated virtual relationships this year: Zoom. But how can you differentiate or add some holiday flavor to your obligatory Zoom Instagram family post? These 16 Instagram captions for Zoom Christmas morning, that's how.
And puns are the way to go. The dad jokes of the comedy world, puns are really the perfect way to summarize the strangest holiday season in many of our lifetimes. So embrace these silly turns of phrase or use one to inspire your own original comment. (Feel free to go heavy on the holiday tropes theme). Add a little morning mimosa and the wackiness that is seeing your great uncle Harold in his bathrobe at 10 a.m. on Christmas morning in a Zoom frame and we’re sure you can come up with your own unique caption fodder. But until that moment of inspiration (perhaps it will be when your Mom and her sisters launch into their harmonized take on Bing Crosby’s “Snow” or when your little sister signs on clearly hungover), here are some ideas to get your caption copy percolating.