It’s nearly inauguration day (thank the founding fathers) and you know what that means? Joseph R. Biden is about to become the 46th President of the United States of America and it’s time to publicly post your political proclivities on the ‘gram. Or at the very least, acknowledge what we certainly hope will be a peaceful transition of power. If you want to add a little historical embellishment into your post or just cheer on the historic ticket, one of these 30 instagram captions will do the trick.

All the greats are here, from Benjamin Franklin to Millard Fillmore. (Okay, so maybe Fillmore doesn’t exactly qualify as great, but he had some smart things to say nonetheless.) And if those don’t float your boat, why not simply celebrate the fact that one Kamala Devi Harris is about to become the first female Veep ever. That alone should require all the party emojis available.

So go ahead and get all up in your patriotic feels. This special day comes but once every four years.

Instagram Captions about President Joe Biden and the New Administration

Feeling especially giddy about a new admin in the White House? Channel that excitement with one of these insta captions:

Hail to the Chief

Bye Don

"A Republic, if you can keep it" —Benjamin Franklin

“An honorable defeat is better than a dishonorable victory.” —Millard Fillmore

"History says, don't hope, On this side of the grave. But then, once in a lifetime, The longed-for tidal wave, Of justice can rise up, And hope and history rhyme." - Seamus Heaney

Who says empathy isn't a superpower?

“To live together and work together. That’s how I see America. That’s how I see the presidency, and that’s how I see the future.” —President Joe Biden

"That sense of decency and empathy, the belief in hard work and family and faith, the belief that everyone counts, that is who Joe is and that is who he will be as president." —President Barack Obama

"New year, new President, new Vice President." —Vice President Kamala Harris

"No fundamental social change occurs merely because government acts. It's because civil society, the conscience of a country, begins to rise up and demand change." —President Joe Biden

Extra Patriotic IG Captions

Something about seeing all the pomp and circumstance on January 20 might make you feel super patriotic. Embrace that feeling and let your love of country show with these great quotes.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” —President John F. Kennedy

"Freedom lies in being bold." —Robert Frost

"America is another name for opportunity." —Ralph Waldo Emerson

"One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation evermore!" —Oliver Wendell Holmes

"The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful, and virtuous." —Frederick Douglass

"We hold these truths to be self-evident"

"There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America." —President Bill Clinton

"In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." —President Franklin Delano Roosevelt

"The fact is, with every friendship you make and every bond of trust you establish, you are shaping the image of America projected to the rest of the world." —First Lady Michelle Obama

"Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history." —John McCain

"Freedom is never really won. You earn it and win it in every generation." —Coretta Scott King

Captions to Honor Vice President Kamala Harris

We're about to see history in the making as Kamala Harris becomes the first Black, Indian, and female Vice President in US history. Imagine what the suffragettes would say if they could see her now? Harris represented something women and minorities have fought for for generations, and you can honor her with these Instagram captions.

Three words: "Madame Vice President"

"The best protection a woman can have…is courage." —Elizabeth Cady Stanton

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” — Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman “There will never be a new world order until women are a part of it.” — Alice Paul

Alice Paul “I know nothing of man’s rights, or woman’s rights; human rights are all that I recognize.” —Sarah Moore Grimke

"I was raised by a mother who said to me all the time, 'Kamala, you may be the first to do many things — make sure you're not the last.'" —Vice President Kamala Harris

"Family means everything to me. I’ve had many titles throughout my career, but Momala will always be the one that means the most to me." —Vice President Kamala Harris

"I'm speaking" —Kamala Harris

Barrier Breaker

Hear that? That was the sound of the glass ceiling being shattered.

Enough said. Now grab a flag and cheer on the brighter future that begins this week.