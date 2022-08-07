Just in case you needed another reason to celebrate your cat (AKA the one true ruler of your household), International Cat Day takes place every year on August 8. It’s the perfect excuse to buy your cat some new treats, a cute toy they’ll love, or just to shower them with extra love and cuddles. It’s also a great excuse to post some more photos of your little furball on social media to show them off to the world — and if you need some Instagram captions for International Cat Day, there are plenty of options out there. From sweet quotes about a pet owner’s love for their cat to funny cat puns that will tickle your whiskers, this list of 60 captions are perfect for any kind of photo.

Only cat owners can truly understand the joy of sitting down in a comfortable spot and having your cat come over to cuddle with you all on their own. Cats only do what they want to do (good luck getting them to do anything else), so if they choose to sit on your lap, that really says something. Capture the moment with a cute selfie or have someone else grab it, then post it online immediately. You should also try to grab some photos of your cats and your kids, because, really, few things are more adorable than children and pets. Any of these photos, as well as just a sweet photo of your feline(s), would be perfect for a tribute post to them online. Check out the Instagram caption ideas below to find the right saying to go with your picture.

Instagram captions for photos of your cat

She’s puuurfect.

I’ve been feline good today.

No home is complete without the pitter patter of kitty feet.

“As every cat owner knows, nobody owns a cat.” — Ellen Perry Berkeley

People who don't like cats were probably mice in an earlier life.

You can teach a cat to do anything that it wants to do.

Don’t trust people who don’t like cats.

Cats are not our whole lives, but they make our lives whole.

A cat can purr its way out of anything.

Zero fluffs given.

Being purr-fect ain’t easy.

Given the chance to talk, cats probably won’t take it.

Meow chicka meow meow.

A dog has an owner. A cat has staff.

“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” — Anatole France

“One small cat changes coming home to an empty house to coming home.” — Pam Brown

The best things in life are furry.

The people who say “It’s just a cat” do not understand.

My life is ruled by a tiny furry overlord.

I work hard so my cat can live a better life.

Instagram captions for photos of your cat and child

Home is where our cat is.

All you need is a cat and love.

I love all of you furever.

I want someone to look at me the way my child looks at my cat.

Friends furever.

In a cat’s eye, all things belong to cats.

“Cats have it all: admiration, an endless sleep, and company only when they want it.” — Rod McKuen

“In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this.” — Terry Pratchett

Love is a four-legged word.

Anything is paws-ible with a cat by your side.

Are you kitten me?

I’m so fur-tunate.

I cat even with this cuteness.

You guys are claw-fully cute.

This is such a meow-gical moment.

A simple way to measure the purity of a human’s heart is to check how they treat cats.

Cats are designated friends.

Each and every cat in the world needs someone to wait on them and give them a place to lay about in.

It’s so nice of cats to adopt humans.

You know you’ve done something right if you’ve been loved by a cat.

Gabriela Tulian/Moment/Getty Images

Instagram captions for photos of you and your cat

Proud cat lady.

You had me at meow.

I litter-ally can’t live without my cat.

Today’s good mood is sponsored by my cat.

When I needed a hand, I found a paw.

If you have a cat at home, you will always have someone waiting for you to come back.

“What greater gift than the love of a cat.” — Charles Dickens

“There are few things in life more heartwarming than to be welcomed by a cat.” — Tay Hohoff

The more people I meet, the more I like my cat.

I love you meow and furever.

I'm a smitten kitten.

Goal: stay-at-home cat mom.

The cats are in charge. I just live here.

I was normal four cats ago.

Enjoying my life of servitude to this cat.

Feeling tense is unimaginable when you’re looking at a sleeping cat.

In case of emergency, cuddle with the cat.

Nothing cheers me up more than a cat deciding to sit on my lap on its own volition.

The fluff never bothered me anyway.

International Cat Day gives you an excuse to go on and on about how adorable and sweet your cat is and how much you love them, so take advantage of that. Any of these cute International Cat Day caption ideas will get that message across.