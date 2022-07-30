If you have kids, you probably know about International Ice Cream Day (July 17th). And now, just to mess with parents everywhere, there’s National Ice cream For Breakfast Day, too (February 4th). There is a day for just about everything, so it’s not surprise that there’s a day for your favorite feline friend. The 20th annual International Cat Day is coming up, and might be a great holiday for your whole family to celebrate, whether you’re cat owners, cat lovers, or a family who just wants to help all cats live their best lives.

Cats, famously, are pretty self-sufficient creatures who sometimes seem like they just want to be left alone. But that doesn’t mean that they, like anyone, wouldn’t appreciate being acknowledged. And despite their prickly reputation, cats care about your feelings too and have even been known to comfort their owners. If this particular holiday hasn’t been on your radar before, it’s not too late to find a way to make your cat feel extra special and celebrate all the joy they bring to your life.

When is International Cat Day 2022?

Every year since 2002, August 8th has been International Cat Day. This year, International Cat Day falls on a Monday. If you love big cats, there’s also some days for them around the same time: August 4th is International Clouded Leopard Day, and August 10th is World Lion Day.

History of International Cat Day

International Cat Day was first started in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and is currently sponsored by the organization International Cat Care. International Cat Care has announced that this year’s theme is “cat-friendly resources.” That means that they’ll devote the day to providing “educational materials to help us humans make sure we’re providing cats with the essential resources they need to stay physically and mentally healthy in a cat friendly way.” The site publishes guides for everything a cat owner might need to know about toileting, feeding, and playing with a cat. Kittens, like human babies, don’t come with a guidebook, and International Cat Care seeks to fill that gap by helping cat owners understand their pet’s unique needs.

How to celebrate International Cat Day

Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision/Getty Images

My friend Erin, a longtime cat owner who lives with her two cats in Brooklyn, suggested various ways to celebrate International Cat Day, including:

Buy them an expensive new toy and immediately throw out the toy and give them the box the toy came in (because that’s what they really want)

Pour a glass of water for yourself that they then drink from

Release some live mice in your house for them to catch

Put a sunbeam in just the right spot for them to sleep in

Joking aside, some slightly more realistic ways to celebrate your cat might include:

Post them looking cute/beautiful/silly on social media with the hashtag #InternationalCatDay

Give them some extra treats

Give them some great material to shred to their heart’s content

Give them some extra pets and snuggles (if they’re the kind of cat who likes that)

Even if you don’t have a cat, there are ways to celebrate to help keep cats safe and healthy including:

Whether you have no cats or a dozen cats, you can find a way to make it a purr-fect day.