These Insta Captions For International Day Of The Girl Will Inspire & Empower

We’ll take basically any chance to celebrate our daughters, nieces, friends, step-daughters, and sisters, which is why Monday, October 11 is so exciting: it’s International Day of the Girl. Not that you need a reason to do this at all, but feel free to take this as an opportunity to post photos of the girls in your life who deserve a little bit of the spotlight. This holiday is an ideal day to post photos of your loved ones, and of course, you’ll need a perfect International Day of the Girl Instagram caption to go along with your post.

That said, this isn’t just one of those random social media holidays that came out of nowhere. International Day of the Girl was created by the United Nations back in December 2011 as a way to recognize girl’s rights and the unique challenges that girls face all around the world. It’s a day meant to promote girl empowerment, highlight the struggles many girls face, and encourage them to continue pushing boundaries and being themselves no matter what. And who says you can’t contribute to that with a great Instagram post? We’ve come up with a list of International Day of the Girl Instagram captions that will express exactly what you’re trying to say.

Empowering Captions For International Day Of The Girl

"She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future." — Proverbs 31:25

He offered her the world. She said she had her own.

A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows she has none.

Girls just wanna have fundamental rights.

Be you. The world will adjust.

Girl power becomes women power.

This girl is on fire.

Support your sisters. Rise up with your mothers. Encourage your daughters. Inspire your neighbors. Change the world.

We are the granddaughters of the witches they could not burn.

May my heart be brave, my mind fierce, and my spirit free.

Inspirational Captions For International Day Of The Girl

Don’t call it a dream. Call it a plan.

To teach a child is to develop a nation.

The future is female.

Confidence is not “they will like me.” Confidence is “I’ll be fine if they don’t.”

Actually, I can.

Anything you can do, I can do bleeding.

Let’s root for each other.

What she tackles, she conquers.

We make our own fairytales.

Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable.

Famous Quote Captions For International Day Of The Girl

"To all the little girls who are watching, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams." — Hillary Clinton

“Strengthen the female mind by enlarging it, and there will be an end to blind obedience.” — Mary Wollstonecraft

“I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life's a bitch. You've got to go out and kick ass.” — Maya Angelou

“They'll tell you you're too loud, that you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“I feel like young girls are told that they have to be a princess and fragile. It’s bullsh*t. I identify much more with being a warrior — a fighter.” — Emma Watson

“My coach said I ran like a girl. I said if he could run a little faster, he could too.” — Mia Hamm

“When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.” — Malala Yousafzai

“A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” — Coco Chanel

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Girl power in my mind is to let girls be exactly what they are. Let them be angry. Let them be resentful. And rebellious. Let them be hard and soft and loving and sad and silly. Let them be wrong. Let them be right. Let them be everything, because they are everything.” — Amy Sherman Palladino

“The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice.” — Peggy O’Mara

“Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” — Maya Angelou

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” — G.D. Anderson

“She could never go back and make some of the details pretty. All she could do was move forward and make the whole beautiful.” — Terri St. Cloud

Remember that International Day of the Girl is such an important day to remind young girls that they can do anything they put their minds to. But it’s also a day to highlight the struggles and inequalities so many girls around the world face to bring about more awareness. An Instagram post might sound silly, but these empowering captions could really lift someone up.