10 Things To Do On International Day Of The Girl To Celebrate Your Favorite People

October 11 is International Day of the Girl, and while a very important holiday, you may not know exactly what it entails or what International Day of the Girl activities you can do with your family. The theme this year is “Empowered girls grow up to be empowered women,” per the National Today website. International Day of the Girl was adopted as an international holiday back in 2011 as a day to “recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world,” according to the UNESCO website.

International Days in general are “occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity,” explains the United Nations website. Essentially, they’re a powerful advocacy tool, the website says, and International Day of the Girl is no different. So what are some tangible ways for us to celebrate and try to engage in the above? These activities below can be something fun just to commemorate the day, or you can start small to enact the change you want to see in the world when it comes to women’s rights. Whether it’s brainstorming goals with the women in your life, or even joining a campaign, there’s much work and celebration to be done on this International Day of the Girl.

1 Donate Check out local nonprofits and organizations near you that would be in need of your time, or items such as clothing, toys, school supplies and hygiene items. A great place to start is the United Way website. Additionally, you can donate to other organizations on the Plan International website that will ensure women will have a safe place to rest and the ability to go to school and learn. Have your children pick out items to donate and go with you.

3 Learn something new Does your daughter want to learn photography? Check out a photography class. Rock climbing? I bet there are a ton of those classes available, too. I personally feel empowered when I learn something new, and I bet other women in your life will, too. Take the family to a cooking class, crafting class, wood working class, metal working class, painting class, a nature class, or whatever you can think of that may be a fun learning experience for the entire family.

4 Shop at a local woman-owned business Women own 31% of small businesses or franchises in the U.S., and 17% of black women are in the processes of starting or running a new business, according to whattobecome.com. So be sure to take the fam to shop at your locally woman-owned business for an International Day of the Girl activity. They would love the support and for you to share your experience on social media to spread the word about their business.

5 Have a craft party Have a crafting afternoon for the family, or even set up a craft day for your daughters and their friends. You can make DIY Quote Mirrors, where you line a mirror with positive affirmations about yourself (which all girls and women need to hear), create a backdrop for a fun photoshoot with an empowering message, create an affirmation board or make affirmation cards where you include all of the things about you or the women in your life that you love and are inspired by. There are even Frida Kahlo crafts you can do. Simply searching for feminist crafts on Pinterest will give you a ton of ideas.

7 Support women athletes Shutterstock Take the family to attend a women’s soccer, basketball, softball, track, hockey, or even kickball game in your area. Roller Derby can be a super fun and super empowering sport to watch and participate in. Nothing says girl power to me like fiercely skating around a rink and participating in this full contact sport.

8 Make a scrapbook of your achievements Today is a day to celebrate you, girl. Women often don’t recognize or celebrate our own achievements, and we’re often told our achievements are small or unimportant in comparison to others. This International Day of the Girl activity includes some soul searching and self-love, as well as some glue, photos, a scrapbook, and other crafty things to celebrate what you’ve accomplished. Bonus points if you do this with and for your daughters as well.

9 Watch movies or TV clips of inspiring women or strong female leads Check out Doc McStuffins, Dora the Explorer, or Elinor Wonders Why for the younger crowd, and maybe work your way up to documentaries about famous women trailblazers for the older kids. Check out commonsensemedia.com for a list of TV shows and movies that inspire girl power that’s age appropriate for your kiddos.