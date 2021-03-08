Books

25 Feminist Picture Books For Every Child To Read

From biographies of trailblazing icons to fictional characters changing the world, there’s something here for everyone.

by Abi Berwager Schreier

It is never ever too early to introduce the concept of feminism to your child, no matter their gender. But if you’re a little stuck on how to explain equality (it’s not as hard as it sounds) or what it means for women to lead a revolution, these feminist picture books are a beautiful way to inspire and educate children. Feminism is such a loaded word (and such a hot topic across the world), but these picture books really break it down as succinctly as possible — women and girls deserve as much as men and boys. It’s not as complicated as it sounds to them.

These books focus on famous trailblazing women, but also fictional girls who are fighting for their right to be heard, make a life, and make a difference in their communities, overcoming gender bias and all those challenges that come along the way. But whether the character your child identifies with is real or fiction, their story is one everyone can relate to. Whether your child is running for class president or just wants their voice to be heard in a room, there’s something in these picture books for everyone. (Including boys, who absolutely need to hear these lessons.)

It is Women’s History Month, so these books are perfect to celebrate, but add these feminist picture books to your shelf for every day of the year.

A Book About Changing The World With Music

'Libba: The Magnificent Musical Life of Elizabeth Cotten' by Laura Veirs & Tatyana Fazlalizadeh
Elizabeth (Libba) Cotten was a trailblazing guitarist. She was left-handed and played guitar backwards and upside down because she had to play on her older brother's guitar the first time she picked one up. Libba: The Magnificent Musical Life of Elizabeth Cotten tells her incredible life story, including how she wrote one of the most famous folk songs of the 20th century when she was just 11 years old, proving girls can and do change the world.

A Book That Introduces Girl Power

‘This Little Trailblazer: A Girl Power Primer’ by Joan Holub & Daniel Roode
This little board book is perfect for your littlest soon-to-be trailblazer. With 10 incredible women highlighted in This Little Trailblazer: A Girl Power Primer, this colorful book will be a fun read for everyone.

A Book About Princesses Breaking Social Norms

‘Princesses Wear Pants’ By Savannah Guthrie, Allison Oppenheim, & Eva Byrne
Celebrating "fashion and girl power" Princesses Wear Pants shows that princesses can "get the job done" no matter what they wear, as long as they stray true to themselves. Per the description, "Being a princess is much, much more than beauty."

A Book For The Tiniest Feminists

‘Feminist Baby’ by Loryn Brantz
Feminist Baby is all about a baby who is "funny, fearless, and wants to make as much noise as possible," per the description. This book definitely drives home that girls really can do anything they set their mind to, and that they’re here to make noise, take up space, and be their best.

A Book About The Right To Ride A Bike

‘Born to Ride: A Story About Bicycle Face,’ by Larissa Theule & Kelsey Garrity-Riley
I was today years old when I learned that in 1896, there was something called "bicycle face" — women were warned they'd get it if they dared to ride a bike like the boys. Belinda is not here for this, and Born to Ride tells the story of a brave girl proving that women can do anything men can do.

A Book About Challenging Gender Norms

‘Mary Wears What She Wants’ by Keith Negley
It's no secret that women in the 19th century were not allowed to wear pants, but Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor even, was apparently arrested many times for wearing pants. Mary Wears What She Wants is a picture book inspired by this true story, and centers around a young girl named Mary who decided to wear whatever she wanted. This book will "encourage readers to think for themselves while gently challenging gender and societal norms," the description notes.

A Book Combining The Alphabet & Activism

‘A is for Activist’ by Innosanto Nagara
A is for Activist shows that there's no better way to learn your ABCs than by also learning about activism. Being a feminist means you should care about equality for all, and this book includes inspiration for not only women's rights, but LGBTQ rights, environmental justice, civil rights, and more.

A Book About Boys Being Feminists, Too

‘Feminist Baby! He’s a Feminist Too!’ By Loryn Brantz
Another Feminist Baby Book on the list, Feminist Baby: He's A Feminist Too! shows the importance of male-identifying individuals also being feminists and how it's important for them to have feelings and be sensitive as well.

A Book About Some Tough Chicks

‘Tough Chicks’ by Cece Meng & Melissa Suber
Tough Chicks tells the story of three little chicks who prove that just because you're cute, adorable, and good, doesn’t mean can’t be tough, loud, and take up space, too.

A Book About "Ingenious Inventions" By Women

‘Girls Think of Everything: Stories of Ingenious Inventions by Women’ by Catherine Thimmesh & Melissa Sweet
Add this to the list of things that weren't really taught a lot in my school days. Girls Think of Everything: Stories of Ingenious Inventions by Women shares all of the incredible inventions women have brought to the world, and how they came up with such incredible ideas — including the windshield wiper. This book will inspire children to think outside the box and let them know they can do anything they set their mind to and can make a difference.

A Book About Feminist Babies Finding Their Voice

‘Feminist Baby Finds Her Voice’ By Loryn Brantz
Per the description, the feminist baby is ready to find her voice, and is bringing her friends along the way. Feminist Baby Finds Her Voice shows that "feminist babies stand up tall for equal rights and toys for all” and is a sweet addition to the series.

A Book About How Princesses Can Save The World

‘Princesses Save the World’ by Savannah Guthrie, Allison Oppenheim, & Eva Byrne
In the second book in the Princesses Penelope Pineapple series, Princesses Save the World shows that when women come together to help and inspire one another, we can do great and hard things.

A Book About 23 Women Who Changed The World

‘A is for Awesome: 23 Iconic Women Who Changed The World’ by Eva Chen & Derek Desierto
A is for Awesome: 23 Iconic Women Who Changed The World features, you guessed it, 23 trailblazing women who have changed the world via the ABCs. There's Amelia Earhart, Malala, Tina Turner, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and even eXtraordinary you featured in this book.

A Book Featuring Famous Feminists As Babies

‘Baby Feminists’ By Libby Babbott-Klein & Jessica Walker
How fun is Baby Feminists? An entire book featuring feminist icons as babies so you can learn a little bit about each one's accomplishments sounds like a great beginner book about feminism — especially because there are flaps for tiny hands to explore.

A Book About The Brooklyn Bridge Engineer

‘Secret Engineer: How Emily Roebling Built the Brooklyn Bridge’ by Rachel Dougherty
Did you know the Brooklyn Bridge was designed by a women engineer? Secret Engineer: How Emily Roebling Built the Brooklyn Bridge tells this infamous story about how Emily came to save the day during the construction of the famous bridge.

A Book About Being Enough

‘I Am Enough’ by Grace Byers, illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo
I Am Enough is "a lyrical ode to loving who you are, respecting others, and being kind to one another," per the description, reminding readers you are enough, no matter what.

A Book About A Woman Putting Americans On The Moon

‘A Computer Called Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Helped Put America on the Moon’ by Suanne Slade and Veronica Miller Jamison
A Computer Called Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Helped Put America on the Moon tells the story about the real life "human computer" Katherine breaking gender and racial barriers by attending college when she was just 15, becoming a mathematician, and then joining NASA , where she helped launch the first "manned flight into space." This story proves that women can be in any profession they choose, even in predominately male professions like the science and math fields.

A Book Featuring More Feminists As Babies

‘Baby Feminists Too’ By Libby Babbott-Klein & Jessica Walker
Baby Feminists Too features more feminists as babies and their stories. I just can’t get over tiny Amelia Earhart.

A Book About Gloria Steinem

A Book About A Famous Trombone Player Breaking Barriers

‘Little Melba and Her Big Trombone’ By Katheryn Russell-Brown & Frank Morrison
Little Melba and Her Big Trombone is a picture biography about Melba Doretta Liston, a Black American jazz virtuoso and "pioneering" trombone player, composer, and music arranger, according to the book description. Your kids will be so inspired from learning about this trailblazing woman.

A Book About Fighting For Women's Right To Education

‘Malala's Magic Pencil’ by Malala Yousafzai & Kerascoët
Since 2012, Malala has been making history for women's rights by speaking out publicly on behalf of girls' rights to learn. On her way home from school, she was shot because of her beliefs. But she recuperated and decided to keep fighting. She established the Malala Fund charity, which gives every girl a opportunity to learn, and she won the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2014, being the youngest-ever recipient, according to her foundation's website.

Malala's Magic Pencil, tells young readers in a kid-friendly way about her story and what she believes in. This is a must-have in your feminist collection.

A Book About The Original RBG

'I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark’ by Debbie Levy & Elizabeth Baddeley
I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark tells RBG's incredible story of how she's always disagreed with the status quo throughout her lifetime, like going against inequality and unfair treatment of people. Rest in peace to this incredible, trailblazing, smart, powerful pioneer.

A Book About WOC Breaking Barriers In Math & Science

‘Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race’ by Margot Lee Shetterly, Winifred Conkling, & Laura Freeman
Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race tells the story of the four Black women mathematicians who worked for NASA and provided calculations for America's first space journeys — all while overcoming racial and gender barriers.

A Book About Another Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice

‘Sonia Sotomayor: A Judge Grows in the Bronx/La juez que creció en el Bronx’ by Jonah Winter & Edel Rodriguez
Sonia Sotomayor's childhood was filled with hardship, which included poverty and prejudice. Sonia Sotomayor: A Judge Grows in the Bronx/La juez que creció en el Bronx tells this story in both English and Spanish, and how through bravery, hard work, and determination, she became the first Latina to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A Book About Women Dreaming Big

‘Dream Big’ By Joyce Wan
Dream Big features beautiful illustrations about female icons and trailblazers, and includes tender messages of hope, per the book description. This would even make a good graduation gift, whether it's from kindergarten, high school, or college.