25 Feminist Picture Books For Every Child To Read

It is never ever too early to introduce the concept of feminism to your child, no matter their gender. But if you’re a little stuck on how to explain equality (it’s not as hard as it sounds) or what it means for women to lead a revolution, these
feminist picture books are a beautiful way to inspire and educate children. Feminism is such a loaded word (and such a hot topic across the world), but these picture books really break it down as succinctly as possible — women and girls deserve as much as men and boys. It’s not as complicated as it sounds to them.
These books focus on famous trailblazing women, but also fictional girls who are fighting for their right to be heard, make a life, and make a difference in their communities, overcoming gender bias and all those challenges that come along the way. But whether the character your child identifies with is real or fiction, their story is one everyone can relate to. Whether your child is running for class president or just wants their voice to be heard in a room, there’s something in these picture books for everyone. (Including boys, who absolutely need to hear these lessons.)
It is Women’s History Month, so
Elizabeth (Libba) Cotten was a trailblazing guitarist. She was left-handed and played guitar backwards and upside down because she had to play on her older brother's guitar the first time she picked one up.
Elizabeth (Libba) Cotten was a trailblazing guitarist. She was left-handed and played guitar backwards and upside down because she had to play on her older brother's guitar the first time she picked one up.
tells her incredible life story, including how she wrote one of the most famous folk songs of the 20th century when she was just 11 years old, proving girls can and do change the world. Libba: The Magnificent Musical Life of Elizabeth Cotten 2 A Book That Introduces Girl Power 3 A Book About Princesses Breaking Social Norms
Celebrating "fashion and girl power"
shows that princesses can "get the job done" no matter what they wear, as long as they stray true to themselves. Per the description, "Being a princess is much, much more than beauty." Princesses Wear Pants 4 A Book For The Tiniest Feminists is all about a baby who is "funny, fearless, and wants to make as much noise as possible," per the description. This book definitely drives home that girls really can do anything they set their mind to, and that they’re here to make noise, take up space, and be their best. Feminist Baby 5 A Book About The Right To Ride A Bike
I was today years old when I learned that in 1896, there was something called "
bicycle face" — women were warned they'd get it if they dared to ride a bike like the boys. Belinda is not here for this, and tells the story of a brave girl proving that women can do anything men can do. Born to Ride 6 A Book About Challenging Gender Norms
It's no secret that women in the 19th century were not allowed to wear pants, but Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor even, was apparently arrested many times for wearing pants.
is a picture book inspired by this true story, and centers around a young girl named Mary who decided to wear whatever she wanted. This book will "encourage readers to think for themselves while gently challenging gender and societal norms," the description notes. Mary Wears What She Wants 7 A Book Combining The Alphabet & Activism shows that there's no better way to learn your ABCs than by also learning about activism. Being a feminist means you should care about equality for all, and this book includes inspiration for not only women's rights, but LGBTQ rights, environmental justice, civil rights, and more. A is for Activist 8 A Book About Boys Being Feminists, Too
Another Feminist Baby Book on the list,
shows the importance of male-identifying individuals also being feminists and how it's important for them to have feelings and be sensitive as well. Feminist Baby: He's A Feminist Too! 9 A Book About Some Tough Chicks tells the story of three little chicks who prove that just because you're cute, adorable, and good, doesn’t mean can’t be tough, loud, and take up space, too. Tough Chicks 10 A Book About "Ingenious Inventions" By Women
Add this to the list of things that weren't really taught a lot in my school days.
shares all of the incredible inventions women have brought to the world, and how they came up with such incredible ideas — including the windshield wiper. This book will inspire children to think outside the box and let them know they can do anything they set their mind to and can make a difference. Girls Think of Everything: Stories of Ingenious Inventions by Women 11 A Book About Feminist Babies Finding Their Voice
Per the description, the feminist baby is ready to find her voice, and is bringing her friends along the way.
shows that "feminist babies stand up tall for equal rights and toys for all” and is a sweet addition to the series. Feminist Baby Finds Her Voice 12 A Book About How Princesses Can Save The World
In the second book in the Princesses Penelope Pineapple series,
shows that when women come together to help and inspire one another, we can do great and hard things. Princesses Save the World 13 A Book About 23 Women Who Changed The World 14 A Book Featuring Famous Feminists As Babies
How fun is
? An entire book featuring feminist icons as babies so you can learn a little bit about each one's accomplishments sounds like a great beginner book about feminism — especially because there are flaps for tiny hands to explore. Baby Feminists 15 A Book About The Brooklyn Bridge Engineer 16 A Book About Being Enough is "a lyrical ode to loving who you are, respecting others, and being kind to one another," per the description, reminding readers you are enough, no matter what. I Am Enough 17 A Book About A Woman Putting Americans On The Moon A Computer Called Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Helped Put America on the Moon tells the story about the real life "human computer" Katherine breaking gender and racial barriers by attending college when she was just 15, becoming a mathematician, and then joining NASA , where she helped launch the first "manned flight into space." This story proves that women can be in any profession they choose, even in predominately male professions like the science and math fields. 18 A Book Featuring More Feminists As Babies features more feminists as babies and their stories. I just can’t get over tiny Amelia Earhart. Baby Feminists Too 19 A Book About Gloria Steinem 20 A Book About A Famous Trombone Player Breaking Barriers
Little Melba and Her Big Trombone is a picture biography about Melba Doretta Liston, a Black American jazz virtuoso and "pioneering" trombone player, composer, and music arranger, according to the book description. Your kids will be so inspired from learning about this trailblazing woman.
21 A Book About Fighting For Women's Right To Education
Since 2012, Malala has been making history for women's rights by speaking out publicly on behalf of girls' rights to learn. On her way home from school, she was shot because of her beliefs. But she recuperated and decided to keep fighting. She
established the Malala Fund charity, which gives every girl a opportunity to learn, and she won the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2014, being the youngest-ever recipient, according to her foundation's website. , tells young readers in a kid-friendly way about her story and what she believes in. This is a must-have in your feminist collection. Malala's Magic Pencil 22 A Book About The Original RBG tells RBG's incredible story of how she's always disagreed with the status quo throughout her lifetime, like going against inequality and unfair treatment of people. Rest in peace to this incredible, trailblazing, smart, powerful pioneer. I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark 23 A Book About WOC Breaking Barriers In Math & Science 24 A Book About Another Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice 25 A Book About Women Dreaming Big features beautiful illustrations about female icons and trailblazers, and includes tender messages of hope, per the book description. This would even make a good graduation gift, whether it's from kindergarten, high school, or college. Dream Big