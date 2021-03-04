The Theme of International Women's Day Is Especially Relevant This Year

In the United States, the Month of March is recognized as Women's History Month. There also happens to be another celebration of women that falls within March: International Women's Day. This day is set aside every year to honor, recognize, and remember the incredible achievements made by women across the world throughout history. Basically, it's an annual reminder that women are amazing and that progress and change have many forms.

When Is International Women's Day 2021?

In 2021, International Women's Day is observed on March 8, coming more than a century after the first officially recognized and honored International Women's Day in 1911. The idea of International Women's Day was proposed in 1910 by Clara Zetkin at a conference of working women from all over the world. There were more than 100 women from 17 different countries at the event, and they all unanimously agreed to Clara's proposal. The following year, women across the globe spent the day celebrating how far they had come and advocating for more progress.

What Is The 2021 International Women's Day Theme?

Every year, a theme is selected for International Women's Day, and the 2021 theme is #ChooseToChallenge. The idea is to encourage women to stand up and challenge gender inequality, bias, or shaming whether it's by speaking up in a conversation or mindfully choosing to shop at retailers dedicated to closing the wage gap.

Ways To Celebrate International Women's Day

The easiest way to celebrate International Women's Day is by wearing purple, green, and white, which are the official colors of the holiday and date back to 1908. You can also donate to or volunteer at an organization that helps women, or attend a women's march in your area. Another option is to take a selfie and share the #ChooseToChallenge hashtag to spread the word along with an inspirational quote celebrating women of all generations: those who have made a difference, those who are actively making history, those who surely will in the coming years. If you're doing some shopping, opt to go to stores owned by women. If nothing else, just gather with the women and allies in your life and simply raise a glass together.

International Women's Day is a chance for people all over the world to come together and empower each other to continue the fight for women's equality on a specific day, and it's something we should all be doing every day.