It’s hard to believe it’s this time of year again, but Memorial Day 2022 falls on May 30, and you’re going to want to stock up on pool floats, popsicles, hamburgers, and condiments to start off summer with a bang. What better place to shop than at a bulk store, and if you’re a member of this one, you’re in luck: BJ’s is open this Memorial Day for all your last minute shopping needs (meaning, you forgot hot dog buns).

BJ's store hours on Memorial Day 2022

Costco is closed on Memorial Day, but BJ’s has your back. A rep for the brand confirmed that the store will definitely be open on Memorial Day but to check the website closer to or on the day as there may be abbreviated hours (though it’s worth noting that BJ’s was open regular hours, 8 a.m. through 9 p.m., on Memorial Day 2021). It’s helpful to use the BJ’s store locator so you can find information for your exact location.

If you’re not wanting to go inside the store (though on that third day home with your kids you may welcome the errand) BJ’s offers curbside pickup that’s a breeze to navigate so you can get back to the BBQ. The store also does same-day delivery via Instacart, which is helpful if you’re a few White Claws in when you realize you forgot the economy bag of tortilla chips.

BJ’s Memorial Day 2022 deals

While BJ’s hasn’t fully released their Memorial Day deals quite yet, the store has great prices year-round. If you’re looking to get a head start on your summer festivities, BJ’s has some great deals on outdoor patio furniture, lawn games, and pool accessories. They also have a pack of 24 red, white, and blue mini cupcakes that will delight kids and adults alike.

And whether you need something last minute or just want to walk around in the quiet air conditioning, BJ’s is open on Memorial Day 2022, just be sure to double check the hours.