After a huge Thanksgiving feast with turkey and all the sides and fixings, most people feel like they need a nap pronto. If you’re trying to dodge the sleepiness effects of that tryptophan, then you’re probably wondering where you can grab a delicious latte, and maybe even a donut if you’re remarkably still hungry and want to wash down your meal with a pumpkin spice donut from Dunkin’. Is Dunkin’ Donuts open on Thanksgiving? Or, will you be stuck with your Mr. Coffee drip pot at home with no delicious pumpkin flavored syrup or Dunkin donut to appease that sweet tooth.

When does Dunkin’ Donuts open and close on Thanksgiving day?

While most stores will be open, Dunkin’ Donuts’ Thanksgiving hours for 2022 will vary by location. So, if you’re in need of an iced pumpkin spice latte with oat milk and an extra shot of espresso and a few munchkins or donuts to go with that delicious concoction of a holiday beverage, you’ll have to cross your fingers and check with your local store before you venture out on Thanksgiving day. You can always call, or you can check the Dunkin’ official website and enter your information in there to find the closest Dunkin’ near you to see their hours. The Dunkin’ app will also provide this service.