Whether you’re hosting or attending a Fourth of July party, you might need to pick up some party food on the day of the actual event. But the Fourth of July is a tricky holiday, since you never know if a store is honoring Independence Day and closed its doors for business, or if you can shop ‘til you drop. And if you can’t get enough of Kroger, you’ll need to know Kroger’s Fourth of July hours so you don’t show up to the party empty-handed.

Kroger’s Fourth of July Hours

The good news is that you can count on Kroger for all your grocery needs on July 4th. That’s right; most stores from this popular supermarket chain will be open on the Fourth of July. But the keyword here is “most”; not all Kroger stores will be open (per Kroger Addict), so be sure to call ahead so that you don’t make a wasted trip to the store. But if your local Kroger is open, it will most likely be operating under regular hours, which are typically 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Kroger’s Fourth of July deals

When it comes to their Fourth of July deals, Kroger is pretty patriotic. When you look at their sales section, you’ll soon see that many of the products picked are of the red, white, and blue color variety. That definitely makes it easier to stick with the theme, especially if you like your food to match the rest of your holiday décor. You’ll find everything from seedless watermelons for $4.99 to big ol’ bags of Doritos Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips (also $4.99).

But if you’re looking for some good stuff to go on the grill, the Kroger Homestyle 80/20 Ground Beef Patties (10 count/$10) will feed a crowd. Corn on the cob is just 50 cents a stalk; enlist the kids to help you shuck them without hopefully getting the silk all over the floor. Wash it all down with Miller Lite American Light Lager Beer (24 cans for $16.98), while the kids enjoy Bomb Pops in cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors ($3.79). Kroger also has a slew of sides to choose from (think macaroni salad or Southern style potato salad) that you can put on a platter and call it a day.

You’ll find plenty of fresh food items that will be perfect for any July 4th party, thanks to Kroger. The only issue you’ll encounter is deciding which treats to take with you — and which ones you’ll keep at home for later.