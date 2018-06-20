Is Publix Open On July 4th? They're Not Pulling Any Surprises

The fireworks are ready. The patriotic decor in full display. Now all you need is to remember where you put those dang hot dog buns. Forgot to buy them? Need to make a grocery run? Good news. Publix is open for business on July 4th.

What are Publix 4th of July hours?

The grocery chain only closes three days a year: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Stores also close early on Christmas Eve, New Years Eve, and New Years Day. So you can count on getting any last minute goods (don’t forget the mustard) on Independence day. In most cases that means Publix doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 pm.

That said, holiday hours may vary a bit from operation to operation. Each Publix has jurisdiction on adjusting its hours as it see fits. For instance, when a severe storm blew through Charleston, South Carolina, two years ago, the local Publix closed for a few days due to the weather.

A customer service rep for Publix tells Romper that to be sure you know exactly when your local Publix store will be in operation, look for posted signage in advance of July 4th. Or call the store directly.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

4th of July Publix Deals

While big savings items haven’t been released yet, you can bookmark Publix weekly ad page to keep an eye out for July 4th deals. We’re guessing stuff like pop, condiments, and chips will be a hot commodity with some good coupons that week.

And if you want to take your 4th of July celebrations up a notch, now’s the time to put in an order for a patriotic Publix cake. You can choose a design or customize something just for your cookout. Just give the bakery 24-hours notice and you can pick up your sweet treat the morning of Independence Day just in time for the fun.

With 1,271 store locations throughout the Southeast, if you live in the South, you likely have one near you to help you with your holiday shopping needs.