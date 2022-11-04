I’m a planner by nature, so my Thanksgiving dinner menu is set well in advance of the holiday. Despite ordering my turkey weeks ahead of time, I am also a person who worries over small details for big events. Up during the middle of the night on Thanksgiving Eve, I’ll wonder things like this: What if I run out of butter while I’m cooking and there’s none left for the hot rolls? Will Publix be open on Thanksgiving if I need to make a last-minute run? Knowing which grocery stores are actually open on the fourth Thursday in November is a crucial part of my pre-holiday prep. Unfortunately, Publix will not be open on Thanksgiving 2022.

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision/Getty Images

All Publix grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, a store associate confirmed to Romper by phone. My own experience in previous years hinted at this notion, but it’s always nice to have confirmation. Publix pharmacies will also be closed for the holiday.

However, there’s a silver lining. If you want to get all of your turkeys in a row before the big day, you can order Thanksgiving meals from Publix ahead of time and pick up everything you need from the store’s deli counter prior to Nov. 24. Fresh-baked pies, rolls, sides, and more are available for pre-order now at your local store. Just plan to pick up your order — and anything else you might need to grab last-minute — before the store closes on the day before Thanksgiving.