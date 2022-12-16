Is Safeway Open on Christmas? Safeway Christmas Hours For 2022

If you run out egg nog mid-Christmas celebration on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, can you swing by Safeway? Though it’s not nationwide yet, this popular grocery store is a go-to option for shoppers in the 18 states where it has locations. But the last thing you want when you’re on an emergency supply run mid-dinner prep is to pull into an empty parking lot and find a closed store. Figuring out which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve can take some detective work, and places that you count on to always have open doors might not be on the 24th and 25th. Whether you are looking for places to grab Christmas supplies, or whether you don’t celebrate Christmas and are just looking for a quiet day to go grocery shopping where much of the world is busy with their new presents, you might wonder about Safeway’s Christmas hours. So what are Safeway’s Christmas hours, for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2022?

Is Safeway open on Christmas Eve 2022?

Yes, most Safeway stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but their Corporate Communications Manager shared that many locations will be operating with reduced hours. To make sure your local store is open, and to find out the hours, you’ll want to pop over to their website and double check, or possibly call ahead. The store usually has extensive open hours, with many stores open between 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, so even reduced hours should leave you enough time to grab whatever last-minute ingredients you might need.

Is Safeway open on Christmas Day 2022?

Safeway shared that “most” of its stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but that those that will be operating will close early, at either 5 pm or 7 pm. There are over 900 Safeway locations, and while most of them will be closed during the Christmas hours, you may be near one that will cater to all your Christmas shopping needs.

Unfortunately, there’s not a definitive answer for every Safeway, but the Christmas and Christmas Eve hours are easy to find out by visiting either the Safeway website or by calling your local store.