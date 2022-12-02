It never fails. Every time you think you have a handle on what’s open on Christmas Day (or what’s closed), come December 25, you’ll draw a blank. Chalk it up to kids ripping apart presents and the complete chaos of Christmas morning, but inadvertently at some point you’ll find yourself puttering around your house asking your partner (or yourself), “What is open on Christmas Day?” It might be that you need a last-minute present for a pop-up relative — or you just might need an excuse for an escape. So whether it’s to the supermarket to grab an ingredient for your pumpkin squash soup or a quick coffee to decompress, you’ll be happy to know that there are some stores that are open on Christmas Day — and here they are.

Fast food & chain restaurants open on Christmas Day

Forgot to defrost the turkey? No problem. While there aren’t a whole lot of fast food joints or restaurants open on Christmas Day, there is enough availability that you should be able to grab something to eat — like a Happy Meal for the kid who refuses to eat anything from the Christmas dinner that took you hours to prepare.

Applebee’s

Denny’s

Hooters

IHOP

McDonald’s

Panda Express

Boston Market

Coffee shops open on Christmas Day

Nothing can tear you away from your peppermint mocha frap — not even the birth of baby Jesus. If you’ve got to have your cup of joe come Christmas morning, you might find that your local coffee shops are closed, but one might be open, and that’s Starbucks. Not all are open, though, so be sure to call first to make sure you can hit the drive-thru and get your caramel brulee latte.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Starbucks

Grocery stores open on Christmas Day

You don’t want to find out that the Bumpus hounds accidentally ate your perfectly roasted turkey come December 25, because there aren’t many grocery stores open on Christmas Day. These are the select few supermarkets open, but you might want to call ahead because they’ll surely have affected shopping hours.

Acme

Albertson’s

Bravo

Safeway

Retail stores open on Christmas Day

You’d think by now you might not want to see the inside of a store again for a while, but you never know when you’ll have the need for some retail therapy. If you want to shop on Christmas Day, pickings are certainly slim, but you’ll find that these retail stores are open on Christmas Day, albeit with a shorter shopping window.

CVS

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Rite Aid

Walgreens

7-Eleven

Although most stores will be closed on Christmas Day, some will be open so that you can get groceries, coffee, and other necessities. Just be sure to call ahead so you know what time they open — and close. But the fact that anything is open can be considered truly a Christmas miracle.