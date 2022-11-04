Sometimes a last-minute grocery run on Thanksgiving is necessary. Burned your last pie crust? Bought plenty of yams, but forgot to restock your red wine supply? Though major retailers like Target and Walmart will be closed for the holiday, you can usually find a local grocery store or two open. But what about favorite grocery stores? Like, is Safeway open on Thanksgiving? Thankfully, yes, Safeway is open on Thanksgiving in 2022, so you can head there to get whatever you need (or forgot).

When does Safeway open and close on Thanksgiving day?

Safeway’s opening and closing times on Thanksgiving Day will vary by location. Most Safeway stores will open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Though the store generally stays open until midnight during regular business hours, many locations traditionally close early to give staff time with family on Thanksgiving. You’ll need to check with your local Safeway store for their exact holiday hours.

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Safeway will be open for regular business hours (6 a.m. to midnight, in most cases) on the day before Thanksgiving 2022. So, you should have plenty of time to grab whatever you need for Turkey Day late on Thanksgiving Eve. If you plan to do your regular grocery run while everyone else is lined up at big box retailers for Black Friday deals, Safeway will also be open regular business hours the day after Thanksgiving.

If you plan to take advantage of Safeway’s order ahead service for Thanksgiving, it’s important to note that some stores may have reduced hours for their deli, bakery, and floral departments on the day of and days before and after Thanksgiving. The same goes for the grocer’s pharmacy and Drive Up & Go grocery pickup and grocery delivery options. Since this also varies from store to store, be sure to call and check in advance of the holiday.