It might be Independence Day, but for many people, it’s just another manic Monday. If you’re working this Fourth of July, (or just busy taking care of your kids), you’re going to need access to stores such as Safeway to go grocery shopping and feed your family. Unlike other holidays, though, Independence Day can be a mixed bag of store closings and/or reduced shopping hours. But is Safeway open on the Fourth of July?

Safeway’s Fourth of July hours

If you have a 10-pack of burgers (and only an 8-count of buns), you’re going to need to swing by Safeway to avoid serving bare burgers to your guests. But will Safeway be open? It sure will, according to a company spokesperson. “Most of Albertsons Companies’ banner stores will be open regular hours on Monday, July 4th but some of our Acme stores will have adjusted hours,” they said. But if you want to pick up your prescription while you’re picking up a watermelon for dessert, you might have to wait until the following day. “Select pharmacies will be closed or have adjusted hours,” the spokesperson continued. “We recommend that customers check with their local pharmacy before visiting on July 4th.”

Safeway’s Fourth of July deals

Although you might just need to grab something quick for dinner, there are plenty of patriotic options to choose from when shopping at Safeway. Signature Farms 100% Ground Beef Patties are on sale for $9.99, and fancy St. Pierre Brioche Burger Buns are $5.49 for members — and guests who like a better-for-you bun. But for the kid who digs a hot dog, Hebrew National Beef Franks are half price for $3.99. Those 21 and over might want to crack open a cold one, and Safeway has a slew of alcoholic options for any beer budget. And don’t even think about turning on the oven for July 4th, since Safeway has delish desserts (like this Cherry Topped Cheesecake for $16.99).

Although Safeway’s Fourth of July deals are awesome, what’s really cool is their tips on how to grill anything from ribs and chicken, to seafood and produce (because no one likes a burnt burger). There are even easy grilling recipes on the site that can give you some good ideas on what to do with that watermelon (read: grill it!) along with a shopping list of ingredients to buy. Grilled Plum & Goat Cheese Flatbread, anyone?

If you need to go to the supermarket on July Fourth, swing on over to Safeway, where they’ll have food for the Fourth, simple meals you can heat up in minutes, and desserts that everyone will enjoy. And maybe, just maybe, you can celebrate your own Independence Day — from the kitchen, that is.