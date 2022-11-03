Sometimes you may not want to celebrate Thanksgiving. Perhaps you hate turkey and all the sides. Maybe you’re living out of state away from family. Or maybe you just don’t like the idea of the holiday. For your own Thanksgiving, maybe you’re looking for menu items more along the lines of mozzarella sticks, a pretzel twist, chili cheese coney, onion rings, and tater tots, all washed down with a cherry limeade. If your favorite fast food restaurant is Sonic, and you were hoping to drive down and park to order, I’m sorry to say that Sonic is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

However, if you think your favorite food items will “keep” in the fridge, and then taste OK reheated, they are open for regular hours the day before Thanksgiving. And those regular store hours vary by location, so be sure to check their website for the local hours at your favorite Sonic near you. Their delicious drinks and slushies may be another story if you’re hoping to save those for later, so be sure to grab your favorite beverage at half price drinks and slushies the day before Thanksgiving if you order them on the app.

Thankfully, Sonic will be open for business for sustenance for all those crazy lines, mad dashes, and hunting for stellar deals for Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving.

So if you’re looking to get your Sonic fix on Thanksgiving Day, you’re out of luck. Just be sure to swing by the day before Thanksgiving and on the day after Thanksgiving — Black Friday — to grab all of your favorite menu items.