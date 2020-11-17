Everything You Need To Know About Target's Black Friday Hours

Of the many Thanksgiving traditions folks love to celebrate, Black Friday shopping is at the top of that list. But with the pandemic still happening around the nation and the number of cases are on the rise, nobody is sure what Black Friday will look like. For most moms, Target is mecca, so we all have to know — is Target open on Black Friday? Since most stores started opening their stores and having their Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day, will we all be forced to spend time with our loved ones watching football and going in and out of a turkey-induced coma on the couch this year instead of fighting strangers for TVs?

While it looks like Target is still having some major deals going on for Black Friday, it’s going to look very different this year. Target is not having early-morning store openings and “encouraging more curbside pickup,” according to a Biz Journal article. On Black Friday, Target will be opening at 7 a.m., but will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, according to a blog post on Target’s corporate website. “This season, you can count on getting extra-big savings without the extra-long lines, with plenty of opportunities to score the best deals on the hottest items both before and after November 26,” the website notes.

Even though Target may not be open on Thanksgiving Day, their deals are still pretty impressive by looking at the Target Black Friday ad. There’s up to 50% off of kitchen appliances, 40% off vacuums and floor care, $100 in savings on Virginia trees (and more Christmas deals), 50% off Beats headphones, 30% off TVs, and more, per the website. Thankfully, Target’s Black Friday deals have already started now online and will last all November.

And Target isn’t the only retailer that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, according to blackfriday.com. Other big-box stores closed on Thanksgiving Day include Academy Sports, Belk, Bath & Body Works, Old Navy, Walmart, and Kohl’s, among others like Best Buy, who usually do massive business on turkey day.

So y’all don’t forget to shop small on the Saturday following Black Friday, and take advantage of Cyber Monday, especially if you’re not able to snag as much as you normally do on Thanksgiving Day. At the very least, now you’ll be able to have an extra serving of pumpkin pie this year and be able to spend more quality time with your family at home instead of heading out into the crowds to start Black Friday on Thanksgiving.