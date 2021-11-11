Has it happened to you before? You realize your child has a fever and you’re out of children’s Tylenol, or it’s expired. It’s frustrating, but nothing a quick run to Walgreens won’t fix. But a Thanksgiving Day Walgreens run might feel impossible if you’re unsure of Walgreens’ Thanksgiving hours.

Walgreens has been providing drugstore services to communities for over 100 years. In 1901 Charles R. Walgreen Sr., a pharmacist at a drugstore in Chicago, purchased the store and created his own line of products. By 1916, there were nine stores in the Walgreens chain, and by 1926, the 100th store opened.

It’s been around for so long that honestly, I think it’s just one of those staple drugstores that we take for granted will always have their doors open whenever we need to pop in and grab something. But assumptions don’t lead to anything good, so it’s good to know for sure if your local Walgreens will be open on Thanksgiving.

Is Walgreens Open On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving does not affect Walgreens’ hours of operation.

After inquiring with a Walgreens pharmacy tech, she quickly replied, “Oh yeah! We’ll be open. The store is open all day, but the pharmacy will be open from 9 to 5.” On a regular day, store hours can range from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., or 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. depending on location.

One fact that isn’t consistent is whether or not you will have access to every Walgreens store pharmacy.

“Our hours are still the same. Our store will be open, but our pharmacy won’t be open,” a Walgreens member from a different location said. Although their pharmacy administers flu and other vaccinations, this service won’t be available on Thanksgiving for stores whose pharmacy is closed.

If your local Walgreens pharmacy is open, you can still receive vaccinations. “As long as you have an appointment, we can still do shots,” the pharmacy tech told Romper. They also provide drive-thru virus testing that you can book online.

Typically, the drive-thru pharmacy stays open a few hours longer than inside the store so keep that in mind. But it’s good to know that the front doors will be open and you can get your hands on over-the-counter medications (or their other products) if you need them.