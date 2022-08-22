Whether you need to buy more school supplies for your kids, produce to stock your pantry, or a new grill to fire up over the long weekend, Walmart has it all. In short, the store is always there for you, no matter what your shopping needs are. But what about when you need (or want) to shop on a federal holiday? Is Walmart open on Labor Day? Luckily, Walmart’s 2022 Labor Day hours are also there for you.

What are Walmart’s Labor Day 2022 hours?

Walmart will be open regular business hours on Labor Day 2022, a store associate confirmed to Romper by phone. So, if you decide to throw a last-minute end-of-summer bash on your Monday off, you can pop in for a pack of hot dogs, some buns, drinks, cups, party supplies, and even outdoor toys to enjoy with family and friends.

Store hours vary by location, so be sure to check with your local store for opening and closing times before you head out on the holiday. Additionally, some of Walmart’s in-store services such as the deli counter, pharmacy, and bakery may operate reduced hours on Labor Day.

Labor Day deals at Walmart

Walmart has yet to announce any special sales for Labor Day in 2022. However, the superstore has historically offered deals on big-ticket items like outdoor furniture, select electronics, and home furnishings in honor of the holiday.

It’s too soon to know exactly what will be on sale this Labor Day weekend at Walmart, but the holiday marks the end of the summer season, so it’s usually an ideal time to snag summer staples like pool toys and grilling accessories on sale. Labor Day is also a great time to catch major markdowns on leftover school supplies. Stock up and save them for next school year or donate them to your child’s teacher to have on hand.

Even if you don’t know ahead of time what Walmart’s Labor Day deals will look like, the store’s everyday low prices are typically tough to beat. So no matter what it is you’re in the market for, you can shop until you drop on your day off without breaking the bank.