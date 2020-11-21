Regardless of how many back-up supplies you have at the ready to ensure that your Thanksgiving feast is flawless, the morning of, you’ll suddenly be completely out of something you use everyday — paper towels, coffee, mascara — you know, the “essentials.” Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving Day for when the inevitable happens? Surely you can just make a quick trip out to your local shopping center to grab what you need before turkey time, right?

Unfortunately, you’ll have to turn to another retailer if you find yourself in a jam on Thanksgiving Day. Walmart will be closed for Thanksgiving 2020, the company announced in a press release on their website. Unlike every other year in recent memory, you won’t find blue vest-clad store associates dashing through the aisles, helping shoppers fill carts with forgotten cans of cranberry sauce and crunchy onion strings to sprinkle on green bean casserole.

During this unprecedented time, the retail giant will let their employees have the day off to focus on their own families throughout the day on Nov. 26. “We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. in the company’s press release “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

With Walmart’s doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, store employees who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep store shelves stocked can enjoy a well-deserved day off before the biggest shopping day of the year. Normally, hordes of holiday shoppers spend their Thanksgiving day getting a jump-start on Black Friday deals at Walmart, but this year, the rush to save big on thousands of items won’t begin in-store at Walmart until the clock strikes 5 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 27, according to Walmart’s website.

However, if you just can’t wait to snag major savings in person, Walmart has already announced a plethora of deals on electronics, clothing, home goods, and more as part of their Black Friday Deals For Days promotion. Then, even more online deals will be revealed Wednesday, Nov. 25 (aka Thanksgiving eve) at 7 p.m. ET, as well as online at midnight ET to kick off Black Friday on Nov. 27.

While you’re marking up your special holiday shopping calendar with each and every sale Walmart has in store this year, just remember to mark through Thanksgiving Day and double check your Turkey Day grocery list. Since Walmart will be closed Nov. 26, you’ll want to make sure you stock up on all of the essentials early this year.