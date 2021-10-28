Did you burn the turkey? Opting for a non-traditional dinner? Or did your Thanksgiving lunch finally wear off and it’s 7 p.m. and your stomach is growling? No matter the reason, if you’re hoping for a Frosty and a hamburger at Wendy’s on Thanksgiving Day, all you need to do is hit the drive-thru line.

Yep, you can get your Baconator and baked potato on Thanksgiving Day, because Wendy’s is open on Thanksgiving, according to openclosehrs.com. The website notes that their list of hours for 2021 are officially approved. However, the website does note that Wendy’s is closed on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday.

Fastfoodmenuprices.com has other fast food options for you to peruse if the line is wrapped around the building at your local Wendy’s like mine always is. Fast food restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, according to the website, include McDonald’s, Burger King, Sonic, Subway, Jack in the Box, WhataBurger, Popeyes, White Castle, Tim Hortons, Del Taco, Steak N’ Shake, and Dunkin.

But if you’re just looking for some fries to dunk in your Frosty, or have a major hankering for a Dave’s Triple, Wendy’s has got you covered on Thanksgiving Day.