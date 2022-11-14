Thanksgiving is fast-approaching and even if your menu is already planned, a trip to the grocery store with a large list in-hand is probably in your future. With a variety of order-ahead holiday meal options available and a whole host of fresh ingredients to choose from, Whole Foods is likely on your radar. Thankfully, most Whole Foods stores will be open on Thanksgiving in 2022, but many stores will operate on a modified schedule.

When does Whole Foods open and close on Thanksgiving Day?

Whole Foods Thanksgiving hours will vary by location. To see your local store’s hours, head to the Whole Foods store locator on their website and click the “find your store” button. Then, enter your zip code to see the holiday hours for your location. Whole Foods holiday hours are listed here by date for the entire week of Thanksgiving alongside each location’s specific operating hours. Some stores will open early to give shoppers time to stop in last-minute, but may close earlier than they do on a regular weekday.

Some Whole Foods locations may offer extended hours the day before Thanksgiving. For example, my local store in Houston, Texas will open an hour earlier and close an hour later than their standard operating hours the day before Thanksgiving to give shoppers ample time to get anything they may need for the big day.

Again, every store will have their own schedule, so it’s best to check with your local Whole Foods for exact operating hours on Thanksgiving Day. This is especially important if you plan to take advantage of any of Whole Foods’ holiday order ahead options. Nobody wants to show up to a locked door and leave without a beautifully-arranged appetizer tray or a farm fresh turkey.