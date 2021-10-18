The children’s clothing company Janie and Jack has evolved a bit over the last few years, and has become an iconic brand in the word of kids’ fashion. After recently collaborating with Harlem's Fashion Row, the premier agency that creates a bridge between brands and designers of color in fashion founded by Brandice Daniel, and American Girl for a fashion show and collection celebrating American Girl’s new World By Us line, Janie and Jack has launched another new collection.

Their second collection in collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row celebrates tween style, ranging in sizes from 4 to 16. The Fall 2021 looks come in bright color palettes and bold prints, designed under the leadership of Kimberly Goldson — a Project Runway alum — and Richfresh — a tailor to the stars. The brand’s recent new collections have really encouraged mixing and matching, giving kids the confidence and items they need to find their own style, and this one is no different. The pieces range in price from $10.50 to $99 and include tops, bottoms, and accessories so kids have a variety of things to choose from to create their own look. (I’m obsessed with the rose print jumpsuit and the wearability of all the pieces. Nothing seems overly fussy here for kids that just want to look cute and play.)

To bring all of these bright, vibrant pieces to life, Janie and Jack held an interactive fashion show in Los Angeles; guests included Zaya Wade, daughter of NBA superstar Dwayne Wade. The event featured a red carpet, a 360-degree photo booth, customized gift goodies with on-site personalized embroidery, and TikTok stations to celebrate Janie and Jack’s brand new TikTok account.

This fun line is available now on JanieAndJack.com, and is a sweet collection to get your kids interested in fashion and developing their own style. I love the gender neutrality of so many of the pieces, giving kids full freedom to explore their fashion sense and really find what they love. And the bright colors and reasonable price points (looking at you, metallic puffer jacket) are a win for all.