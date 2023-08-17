Every parent has experienced that moment where your child insists that they should be able to wear their superhero cape or their plastic dress-up heels or their Halloween costume from two years ago to the grocery store. It’s cute and you, of course, want to encourage their creativity, but like, it’s 33 degrees F outside and raining and I’m sorry, that polyester princess dress is going to rip off with the wind. Compromise is essential, but I’m also thinking the Janie and Jack x Disney Dress-Up and Dream collection might be exactly what your family needs.

Janie and Jack is known for its heirloom quality of clothing for both boys and girls, but they also love to incorporate some whimsy and fun into their collections. I have three daughters, so the new Janie and Jack x Disney Dress-Up & Dream collection really caught my eye. Available now on janieandjack.com, the collection includes dresses, outfits, and accessories inspired by Belle, Tiana, Aurora, Cinderella, and Rapunzel. And when I say inspired, I mean inspired. Your kids will automatically recognize which princess belongs to which outfit, but they’re also perfect to wear for a birthday party, a family outing, or even the first day of school for some extra glamour. My personal favorite? The sizes go from 6-12 months all the way up to 12 years. (My girls are 9, almost-5, and 16 months. Matching them is a must, and Janie and Jack always makes that happen.)

Each dress has corresponding accessories made for that specific princess, and there is also a variety of tiaras so that your little one can complete their royal ensemble. (I’m obsessed with the rose-themed shoes to go with the Belle dress.) Along with the fancy dresses, the Aurora collection specifically has a gorgeous toile jogger set (with the perfect collar) and graphic tees available. It’s a fun nod to one princess in particular, much like the previous Snow White and Moana collections Janie and Jack has done.

Seriously, if your kid is a major princess dress fiend, this is the best way to keep them from ripping apart a plastic costume in the middle of Target. For any child who really loves a princess, this collection is for them. I just love the idea of seeing a tiny Rapunzel walking down the streets of Magic Kingdom or a Tiana heading into her first day of second grade. So sweet and special, and Janie and Jack lasts forever (we are still wearing Snoopy sweatshirts from like four years ago).

The Janie and Jack x Disney Dress-Up & Dream collection prices start from $18.50 and go up to $139. The collection is available for a limited time.