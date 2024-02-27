Spring is one of my favorite times to dress my three girls. Lots of florals, lots of pastels, and lots of soft cotton. All of those bulky materials and warm-weather pieces (except for maybe a light jacket or two) can be tossed to the side, and it’s all about crisp linens and light, cozy looks. The J.Crew Crewcuts spring 2024 collection took all of those vibes straight to heart with this new line, which includes everything from eyelet dresses and ballet flats to soft spring blazers and some athleisure-inspired looks — and Romper has the first exclusive look. It’s soft, it’s cozy, and it’s giving major Secret Garden. (Swoon.)

Crewcuts is the kid line of J.Crew, but it’s just as smart and tailored as you’d expect when buying your own items from the brand, and no detail is left untouched. There are matching scrunchies for different looks, yet all the pieces can work in tandem with each other so nothing feels like too specific of a pattern or buy. The ballet flats? Serious chef’s kiss as they go with everything, and there are even some darling skinny belts that match.

The boys’ looks include preppy stripes and button-downs, and patterns cross over between both collections so you can easily match your boy/girl children for a cohesive look at Easter or spring photos. I also really love how so many of the items in the Crewcuts spring 2024 collection can be worn by both boys and girls, including the skinny ties and blazers.

The other part I really love about this spring collection is how versatile it is. Many of these looks can transition beautifully into all of the seasons, including fall and winter. Imagine that darling little white, gauzy dress with some thick tights and a cardigan in October, or even some gold accessories for Christmas. J.Crew is known for making sturdy, heirloom-quality pieces, so these are also great investments if, like me, you’ve got a little line of children waiting for hand-me-downs.

The J.Crew Crewcuts spring 2024 collection is available now, online and in stores.