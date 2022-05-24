Multiple Jif Peanut Butter Products Have Been Recalled After 14 People Got Sick

If you have some Jif peanut butter in your cupboard, you’re going to want to check the product lot code. After several reports of illness linked to a salmonella outbreak, multiple Jif peanut butter products have been recalled.

A voluntary recall of several Jif products was issued on Friday by parent company J.M. Smuckers Co., and now the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an outbreak of salmonella. The outbreak has been identified in 12 states thus far, and 14 illnesses have been reported in relation to the Jif peanut butter recall.

“Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill,” the FDA said in a recall notice, adding that two of the people who became ill have been hospitalized.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their cupboards for Jif peanut butter produces with a product lot code ranging from 1274425 – 2140425, which can be found under the Best If Used By date on the back of the packaging. If the first four numbers of the lot code are either 1274 or 2140 and the last three are 425, discontinue use immediately.

The recalled products include Jif Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter, Creamy Peanut Butter, Natural Honey, and Peanut Butter To Go packs that were packaged in J.M. Smuckers’ Lexington, Kentucky facility.

Consumers can fill out a recall contact form on the Jif website for a refund. The company released a statement regarding the recall on its social media channels on Friday, writing on Twitter, “In cooperation with the FDA, we’ve issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products due to potential salmonella contamination. We take seriously the role Jif plays for your family and are committed to reimbursing affected consumers.”

The Jif recall is stretching out beyond the name brand peanut butter products; Giant Eagle recently recalled packets of apple slices with peanut butter as the peanut butter used was made by Jif, while Cargill has voluntarily recalled 795 boxes of Milk and Dark Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Peanut Butter Eggs for the same reason.

People who have been exposed to the salmonella bacteria will usually feel symptoms within six to 36 hours after being infected and will experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps for four to seven days, according to the CDC. While most people will recover without treatment, some may experience symptoms so strong they need to be hospitalized.

For more information on the Jif peanut butter recall, visit the company website.