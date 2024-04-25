During a recent week of standardized testing, my daughter’s elementary school sent home a blank sheet of notecards so we could write her a note for each day, and they would deliver it to her right before she started her test. It’s the sweetest idea, but I wanted to expand beyond “We love you and are proud of you!” and “Take your time, you got this!” messages, so I started looking for some jokes about tests to perk up her nerves. Standardized testing is one of those things every parent knows is stressful to their kid, so sending them a funny little joke about school tests and exams is guaranteed to give them a smile.

Even if your child isn’t taking a standardized test, these test jokes are perfect for writing on a lunch box note to give them a smile during the school day. And in case you thought this was high-brow humor, please know everyone of these test jokes is extremely corny. Kindergartners will laugh while high school seniors will roll their eyes — and smile. The point isn’t to be super tricky, it’s just to make something that can feel a little scary and anxiety-inducing — like a pop quiz or a big state test — feel a little less overwhelming. Hopefully these jokes about tests and exams will take some of the stress off your kiddo.

Jokes for Kids About Tests & Exams

Why did the teacher jump into the pool? He wanted to test the water.

What test do skunks always ace at school? The smelling test.

Why did the firefly worry about failing the test? He wasn’t sure he was bright enough.

What exams do vampire teachers give? A blood test.

Why did the student only answer questions 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 on the test? Because they literally can’t even.

Why didn’t the football player do well on his exam? He didn’t pass.

What animal does well on tests, but never studies? A cheetah.

Did the firework fail his test? No, he passed with flying colors.

What kind of test did the cosmetology student have to retake? A makeup makeup test.

Why was the man upset he failed his psychic test? Because he didn’t see that one coming.

How did the pilot pass his test without studying? He winged it.

Why was your stomach so upset before the test? It was a little quizzy.

How do carpenters get certified? They take a board exam.

Did you hear about the skeleton test? No body won.

Why did the artist cheat on his exam? He was sketchy.

What happened when the strawberry didn’t study for its test? It found itself in a jam.

See, I told you they were corny. And they’re the perfect amount of levity for test day.