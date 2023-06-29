Beautiful Red, White, & Blue Nail Art Inspo For The Fourth
These bold, bright nails art ideas will make you feel red, white and beautiful.
byJilleen Barrett
One of the best things about the Fourth of July is how over-the-top it can be: the flag-inspired desserts, the red, white, and blue cocktails, the hot dog eating contests... So if we have all these outrageously fun Independence Day traditions, why not get a little extravagant with your nails as well? Here’s a roundup of July 4th nail art ideas that range from flashy and fun to simple and sleek. No matter what design or vibe you choose, you’ll love rocking these red, white, and blue designs on Independence day.
Don’t be intimidated by the intricate designs on these nails. There are tools, stickers and specific colors recommended throughout this article to help you find the easiest ways to have the best looking nails — without the assistance of a nail technician. However, if you feel like you lack the skills or the time for that kind of design, you can always bring your favorite to a nail salon and ask them to replicate it or a similar style. But if you’re anything like me, you will probably end up using these suggestions for inspiration but do something a little more your speed.
So after you figure out what food to bring to the cookout and the outfit you’re going to wear, have fun with these Fourth of July nail art designs.
Whichever Fourth of July nail design you choose to do, you’re going to look fabulous. For more Fourth of July fun, check out these articles on crafts for the kids that are so easy, they can do them unsupervised while you paint your nails and wait for them to dry.