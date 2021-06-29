I will never forget how incredibly mind-blowing and awe-inspiring it was to see the original Jurassic Park in theaters. I was terrified, to say the least — I think that bathroom scene may have scarred me for life — but that didn’t stop me from getting all the Jurassic Park toys I could get my hands on. I loved it all — the action figures, the games, the legos, the iconic Jeep.

Since the ‘90s, the Jurassic Park franchise has gotten bigger and better, with five more movies being released and another one, Jurassic World 3: Dominion, on the way in June 2022. Now we’re still invested in the franchise following Chris Pratt as Owen Grady (swoon) — though nobody could ever replace my man Jeff Goldblum — along with so many other incredible actors almost 30 years later. And the movies and storylines just keep getting better and better.

So while we’re waiting on the seventh movie to be released on June 10, 2022, at least our entire family has some toys to tide us over until then. Check out this collection of 25 different dinosaur toys ranging from LEGOs, vehicles, action figures, electronics, and even board and video games. There’s surely something for every type of Jurassic Park fan, no matter which era is your favorite.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.