11 Children Were Injured In Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Crowds gathered in Kansas City, Missouri to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win were in shock on Wednesday when three gunmen opened fire. As people ran from the scene and tried to escape the gunfire, at least one person was killed and 21 more were injured. That grim number includes 11 children, the youngest of whom was just six years old.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl on Sunday, and more than one million people were expected to line the streets of Kansas City to celebrate that victory. Despite the fact that more than 800 police officers were on scene, the three gunmen opened fire on the crowds and injured 21 people. Authorities reported that three suspects had been arrested in the aftermath of the horrific shooting, which took place close to Union Station just as the festivities were winding down on Wednesday afternoon. Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Children’s Mercy Kansas City, told reporters that 11 children between the ages of six and 15 years old were among the injured — nine of whom were shot — and were taken to the medical facility to be trested.

Nine of those children were being treated for gunshot wounds, and all of the children are thankfully expected to recover from their injuries. The identities of these children have not been shared.

As the children are being treated, tragically one person was killed in the shooting: local radio personality and mom of two Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was known locally as the host of the Taste of Tejano on radio station KKFI. She reportedly died during surgery after being shot. “She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” Lisa Lopez, a friend for decades, told The Kansas City Star. “She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that all of the players or coaches from the NFL team were “safe and accounted for” in a statement released on Wednesday. “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the Chiefs went on to say in a public statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”