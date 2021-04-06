Psst! You Could Win $2,000 By Sharing A “Real-Life Mom Moment” On Instagram

Being a mother is a full-time, round-the-clock job. No off-days and no overtime pay. So to help compensate moms for all the work they do and allow them to have a little “me time,” especially over the past year with everything the pandemic has thrown at us, jewelry company Kendra Scott is giving moms $2,000 moms from its new PTO fund, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The “Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Of Fund” will award $2,000 to 50 mothers across the country. The company hopes the funds will help moms with child care coverage and other essential needs so that “mothers will feel enabled to take personal time off and focus on their mental health.”

“After everything you’ve experienced this past year, you’ve earned personal time off just for you and your mental health. And we want to help make that happen,” the company said on its website.

No purchase is necessary to apply for the fund, but you must be over 18, a U.S. resident, and a mom of at least one child. The company is asking applicants to submit a photo or video on Instagram of their “real-life mom moments.” For your post to get recognized, simply use the hashtag #WearItLikeAMom and tag @KendraScott on Instagram. Your account must also be public. Videos and images can be submitted any time between now and 6 p.m. CST on April 22. Winners will be notified via Instagram.

All of the winners will get a $2,000 check, but the top 10 moms will also receive an engraved “MOM” necklace.

Work-from-home and stay-at-home moms contribute nearly $11 trillion of unpaid labor annually, according to a report from Oxfam. And a new study published in the journal Gender and Society found that moms take on more parenting responsibilities when working from home, thus, allowing more quality time with their kids that they otherwise may not have had if they worked away from home. So, yes, moms everywhere certainly deserve a little cash towards some much-needed self-care.

"Over the past year, the world has seen what I've always known to be true: Moms are superheroes, the ones that have held it all together, even through the most challenging times,” Kendra Scott, who is a mom of three boys, said in a press release. “And they deserve an acknowledgment of that this Mother's Day.”