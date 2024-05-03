Whether you are actually into horse races or not, the Kentucky Derby is a really specific spring event that makes you want to speak in a southern accent, wear a fancy hat, and eat a bunch of Kentucky Derby foods and drinks. I mean, what other time of the year can you pour yourself a mint julep and have a big helping of pimento cheese and Kentucky Derby pie on a plate while wearing little white gloves?
Actually, if you want, you can do that all the time. But the Kentucky Derby is such a fun event to prep a little themed party or dinner for, whether it’s just you and your family or a big gathering. From Kentucky favorites like Hot Brown sandwiches and beer cheese to southern staples like deviled eggs and bourbon balls, there are plenty of Kentucky Derby recipes to put you in the mood.
The Kentucky Derby itself might be “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” but the Kentucky Derby food can last you all day. So pick a few or all of these recipes and plan the ultimate southern feast. It’ll be like you’re sitting right there at Churchill Downs with your hat and gloves on.
No matter what you put out to eat, the Kentucky Derby is steeped in tradition and is such a fun little event to get excited about. Grab your hats and pull out your betting cards!