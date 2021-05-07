226,000 Smoke Alarms Sold At Walmart, Home Depot, & More Stores Have Been Recalled

If you haven’t checked your smoke detectors lately, this is a friendly reminder to bust out your step ladder and have a look. This week, Kidde announced that it is voluntarily recalling about 226,000 of its smoke alarms over concerns that the devices can fail to alert users of a fire.

“If you own a Kidde TruSense smoke or smoke/carbon monoxide alarm, it may need to be replaced,” the company tweeted on Thursday. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) identified seven models of the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms that could possibly fail to alarm if there’s a fire. According to the company and the CPSC, there have been no incidents or injuries reported.

The recalled smoke alarms are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060, and 2070 smoke as well as the combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarm 2070 models. “Only alarms with the TruSense logo or ‘AMBER=FAULT’ printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm,” the CPSC said in the recall notice.

The recalled smoke detectors were sold at Home Depot, Walmart, Menards, Kidde’s website, online at Amazon.com, and other hardware department stores.

According to a 2020 report from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), smoke alarms were present in 74% of reported fires and 16% of those smoke alarms failed to operate in those fires, so be sure to check the safety of the ones in your home.

Customers with the recalled smoke detector models are being asked to contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.