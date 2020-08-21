17 Behind-The-Head Face Masks For Kids Who Can't Stand Ear Loops

Masks are a part of our new normal. Whether your child is going to be wearing one for hours at a time while they’re in school or just an hour or two while you run errands, you want to make sure they’re as comfortable as possible. Even though ear loops can help keep your child’s face covering from sliding, they can also be itchy and irritating. That's why behind-the-head face masks for kids can be a game changer.

“Face coverings are intended to provide secure control,” Dr. Syra Madad, an infectious disease expert and star of the Netflix series Pandemic: How To Prevent An Oubreak, tells Romper in a phone interview. But that doesn't mean you're stuck with one style.

“As long as the face coverings covers the mouth and nose and is snug fit, wearing a behind-the-face mask or ear loops are both good options," Dr. Madad says.

That said, masks that go behind the head mean that your child has to know how to tie the laces. If you have a little one who still hasn’t mastered making bunny ears yet, you can always tie the mask for them before sending them off to school (but it might not be a bad idea to practice the skill with them so they can re-tie the mask on their own). That way, your child can wear any one of these 17 behind-the-head masks in comfort and safety.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Be Kind Head Mask Bundle Justine Ma X Mask Bundle Unbelts $49 see on unbelts Your child will have a head mask for every day of the week with the Justine Ma X Mask Bundle. It comes with five masks that are a 95% poly, 5% spandex blend. It has a filter pocket and soft elastic straps that go around the head, and not the ears.

2 Accordion Mask With Filter Pocket Accordion Mask With Filter Pocket The Irish Design House $15 See on The Irish Design House This face mask from The Irish Design House has a pouch that can be used with a filter. It also has a nose pinching wire to give the mask a more snug fit. There are even step-by-step instructions on how to tie the mask behind your head, too.

3 Child Reusable Cotton Face Mask Child Reusable Cotton Face Mask The Orange Room $16.95 See on The Orange Room From stripes to a scientist-theme, there are so many face mask designs to choose from at The Orange Room. The masks, which come from Toronto, Canada, are made with two layers of woven cotton, and more importantly, super soft elastic bands that fit around the head. They’re designed to have a roomy fit around the mouth so your child won’t need to tug at their mask to talk to their teacher.

4 Kids Over The Head Face Mask Kids Over The Head Face Mask Etsy $6.99 See on Etsy When comfort is key, this face mask from Etsy seller Karitoskrafts can help. The masks are handmade and have stretchy elastic that wraps around the back of the neck and top of the head for a stay-in-place fit. To ensure a perfect placement, you can adjust the elastic to your child’s head.

5 Black, White, And Grey Kids’ Over The Head Face Masks Destira Manhattan Athletic Cloth Face Mask Amazon $22.45 see on amazon Who says that kids’ face masks have to be all pinks and blues? This 3-piece set from Amazon is made from 100% premium cotton and soft braided elastic straps that won’t dig into your kiddo’s cranium. And with every 3-pack purchased, the company will donate a mask to a person in need.

6 Kids and Toddlers Over The Head Adjustable Face Mask Kids and Toddlers Over The Head Adjustable Face Mask Etsy $11.99 See on Etsy Whether they opt for a ballerina or a blue unicorn, cats or a construction print, the mask from Etsy seller Iylalie will allow your child to focus on schoolwork—and not ear loops that are itchy. Fashioned from double layered woven 100% cotton, the mask has a slit on the side to fit a filter (which is included in your purchase). The head loop fits over your child’s head easily.

7 A Whale Over The Head Face Mask Kids Face Mask - Adjustable Elastic Around The Head Amazon $12.99 see on amazon Your child will have a whale of a time wearing this fun face mask. Featuring red, white, blue (and grey!) whales, this over-the-head mask is perfect for your pint-sized ocean aficionado. It has elastic enclosures that will keep the mask in place

8 Levi’s Reusable Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3 Levi’s Reusable Reversible Face mask Pack of 3 Amazon $13.77 See on Amazon If you’re looking for some masks to match your kid’s jeans, these Levi’s face masks are it. They come in a variety of 3-packs, from solids to bandana prints. They’re also reversible, and you can toss them into the laundry when they need to be washed.

9 Kid's Face Mask Organic Cotton Face Mask Tokki $8 See on Tokki This kid's mask from Tokki x Gravitas is made with two layers of tight-weave 100% quilter’s cotton, making it both soft and durable. It covers from nose to chin, and has an interior pocket that can be used with a disposable filter. Plus, for every mask purchased, another one is donated.

10 Organic Cotton Face Mask Organic Cotton Face Mask Avocado Green Mattress $30 See on Avocado Green Mattress What they lack in color these masks from Avocado Green Mattress more than make up for in comfort and cleanliness. They’re made from two layers of organic cotton canvas and easy strap ties. In fact, there’s no elastic or plastic used in the construction of the masks. And for $30, you get 4 face masks for your kiddo.

11 Cartoon Character Over-The-Head Mask Over Head Mask For Kids Etsy $9.89 see on etsy From Peppa Pig to Paw Patrol, plaids to purple paisley, your child will have their pick of over-the-head masks, just in time for school. It has everything you need for safety, like a head strap, nose wire, and three layers with a filter pocket for added protection.

12 Foxes Fabric Face Mask Foxes Fabric Face Mask Etsy $14.95 See on Etsy You won’t have to be sneaky like a fox to get your child to wear this mask. This mask comes with the option for behind the head straps (just make that selection before checkout). It also has filter pocket openings if you decide to add in filtration, and can be customized to have a padded nose wire.

13 Solid Color Over-The-Head Face Mask Los Angeles Apparel Kids Face Mask 3 Pack Amazon $16.99 see on amazon This 3-pack of kids’ face masks come in solid colors (think black, heather grey, and royal blue) to make any ensemble. They’re made of 100% cotton and have an adjustable nose that can be conformed to your kiddo’s face. Two straps go around the head and the neck... never the ears.

14 Printed Over-The-Head face Face Masks Woplagyreat Cotton Face Cover Amazon $14.99 see on amazon Your child will have their pick of prints, thanks to the face masks from Woplagyreat. HD printing makes the images vibrant and come to life. It’s made from reusable cotton, so the mask should make it through many washes. You can choose from solids to stars — even seasonal images, too.

15 Kids Back To School Masks Kids Back To School Masks Etsy $8.99 See on Etsy Your kid will be ready to rock their school year with these school-centric face masks. Made from double layer woven 100% cotton, the masks are feature cute little school supplies and everything that your child will need for successful studying.

16 Premium Cotton Over-The-Head Mask Over The Head Face Mask With Nose Wire for Kids Etsy $5.99 see on etsy Your kid can have (count ‘em) 50 different over-the-head face masks to choose from when you shop at Etsy seller’s CottonBoutique store. Each mask has three layers along with a filter pocket. And the nose wire can be fixed to fit on your child’s nose. The soft elastic will go around your child’s head so that their ears stay untouched.