If you’ve had your heart set on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for years, there’s no time like the present to get one because they’re back with their big annual Black Friday Sale, and you can get at least $100 off select popular mixers in any one of your favorite colors.

If you’re wondering whether KitchenAid mixers are worth the hype, I can assure you that they are. I’ve had mine for 16 years survived nearly 10 moves and two young kids, was my most-used-countertop-appliance during my pastry years (when I attended pastry school, worked in kitchens and did a lot of recipe testing), and has never failed me. Case in point, this thing is a tank and is my go-to for everything from creaming butter and sugar for the softest cookies, whipping up meringues, making pastry crusts in a snap, and even shredding pounds of cooked chicken to be consumed throughout the week.

And sure, their mixers go on sale from time to time throughout the year, but the KitchenAid Black Friday Sale offers some of the biggest savings, and unlike some promotions from other retailers, all the colors are on sale, not just the 2 or three gaudy options they’re trying to get rid of (read: nobody really wants).

Here are the best stand mixer deals (among others) from KitchenAid for Black Friday 2023:

$230 or 35% off the 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Redesigned Premium Touchpoints

This probably bigger than what the average household needs, but it’s especially handy if you like cooking or baking in batches (school bake sale, anyone?) or do a lot of meal prepping. All of the nine colors it comes in are on sale, including neutrals and their classic pastels like Pistachio Green, Mineral Water Blue, and Matte Dried Rose.

Normally. $649.99, it’s on sale for $419.99

$100 or 22% off the Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The 5-quart KitchenAid stand mixer is more of a standard size and comes in, brace yourself, 28 colors. You can basically get a mixer in whatever color your heart desires, be it a neutral that will blend in with your backsplash or something eye-catching to serve as the focal point of your countertop.

Normally $449.99, it’s on sale for $349.99

Similarly, their 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer originally $449.99, is on sale for $2499. (It’s a savings of $200 or 44%.)

$70 or 31% off the 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set

If I made homemade pasta all the time and I had the space for it, I would buy an electric countertop pasta roller. But I’m neither making it all the time nor do I have an ideal surface to clamp it to in my kitchen. This 3-piece pasta roller and cutter set, which I’ve had for years, is a nice accessory to go with the KitchenAid for someone like me, who will make the effort to make homemade pasta once in a while and kind of loves any excuse to bust out the stand mixer, which in turn absolutely helps justify the price tag.

Normally $219.99, it’s on sale for $149.99

$30 or 23% off the Bread Bowl with Baking Lid

Personaly, I have never used KitchenAid’s Bread Bowl with Baking Lid, but I might buy this. It’s got 4.5 stars across multiple retail sites (Williams-Sonoma, Crate and Barrel, and Amazon), so I feel safe knowing this purchase won’t be a bust. Basically it’s like one-pot cooking, but for bread-making. You can put this ceramic mixing bowl and baking bowl in the oven, fridge, or freezer, making things just a bit more convenient all around.

Normally $129.99, it’s on sale for $99.99

$120 or 23% off the Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

Not everyone has the space or energy to deal with a huge fancy espresso maker that takes up half their precious counterspace. This is one of the most minimalist versions on the market and works fast — only 45 seconds for the water to heat up. Despite it’s small footprint, it has a built-in frother for all that latte art you swear you’ll practice.

Normally $349.99, it’s on sale for $249.99

For those of you looking for a gift for yourself or your family this holiday season, check out the KitchenAid 2023 Black Friday sale — they probably have something you really, really want.