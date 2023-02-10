There are two types of KitchenAid fans: those who prefer their $500 countertop appliance to sit prettily on their countertop in a neutral, goes-with-everything hue, and those who are positively delighted by all the eccentric shades their popular stand mixer is available in — the louder the color, the better. If you identify with the latter, you’ll be happy to know that the new KitchenAid color is as bright and vibrant as they come. Appropriately named Hibiscus, after the tropical flower, KitchenAid’s 2023 color of the year is a bright fuchsia with matte finish. It also happens to be, essentially, the color of the Barbiecore trend, which is fitting considering Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie releases later this year.

This isn’t the first time hot pink has trended in recent decades. The 2010s may have been the decade of millennial pink, but before that we had Legally Blond, in which Elle Woods, an unlikely law student played by the delightful Reese Witherspoon, kicks major legal ass donned in really, really bright pink outfits. Immediately, the color sent a message: I’m sweet, but I also bite. Whether you love fuchsia or hate it, there’s no denying that this color comes with a special kind of moxie you can’t ignore — perhaps this is the kind of baking energy you need when you’re ready to tackle making the five dozen cupcakes you regretfully volunteered to make for the school bake sale or the ambitious 20-step pastry recipe you committed your entire weekend to. And if you’re more of a smoothie person than a cake batter connoisseur, the Hibiscus hue is also available as a powerful blender.

To announce and celebrate their 2023 color of the year, KitchenAid kicked things up a notch by partnering with Marta Del Rio, a stylist and creative designer who has worked with boundary-pushing performers like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Gwen Stefani. Del Rio tapped fashion designers Jackson Wiederhoeft, Tara Babylon, Tia Adeola, Bach Mai, and Man Made Skins — to produce a collection seven one-of-a-kind avante-garde outfits inspired by KitchenAid’s 2023 color of the year and their popular appliances, the stand mixer and blender.

Like these looks, the KitchenAid mixer and blender in an unmissable Hibiscus may not be for everyone, but that just makes them even more special.