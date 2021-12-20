Kohl's Has You Covered With Their New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Hours

Whether you need a dress to wear while you watch the ball drop, or you need some workout clothes for your New Year’s resolution, Kohl’s is the place to shop. If you’re hoping to wait until the last minute to shop, though, it’s helpful to know Kohl’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours so that you don’t accidentally miss your shopping window. After all, who would want to end 2021 or start 2022 with disappointment?

Is Kohl’s Open On New Year’s Eve 2021?

In a call with Romper, a Kohl’s representative confirmed that stores will be open on New Year’s Eve 2021. Since the store’s extended holiday hours will be over by then, shoppers can expect their store to stick to its standard business hours. However, there is a chance some stores will modify their schedule a bit to allow their employees to go home a little early, so you will want to give your nearby location a call before you make your way over just to confirm that they’re open. The last thing you want to do is show up to an empty store, or worse, be that shopper who shows up with a list of items to get 10 minutes before the store closes.

Is Kohl’s Open On New Year’s Day 2022?

If you’re all set for NYE, but hope to start 2022 off with a little fun shopping, you’re in luck because Kohl’s will be open on New Year’s Day 2022. Again, don’t expect any extended holiday hours to be in place, but chances are high your store will be open during its regular business hours. Of course, some stores may change up their schedule a little bit to give their employees an extra hour or two of sleep, so it’s best to call your location before you head over. Also, keep in mind that New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, so modified weekend hours may also apply.

If you need to look up your store’s phone number, or you don’t know where your nearest store is, you can use their online store finder to help you out. This tool also updates each store’s hours every day, so you might be able to use it to find Kohl’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours, but technology can’t always be trusted, so if you’re in doubt, give your local store a call.