Parents taking their kids out trick-or-treating for Halloween this Sunday take note; you’re going to want to make a pit stop at your local Krispy Kreme. Not only are there some delicious Halloween-themed snacks on the menu, but Krispy Kreme is also offering free doughnuts for the day.

Krispy Kreme is all about making Halloween extra special for everyone, and just as the chain did last year, the company is offering free doughnuts for the day. With no purchase necessary. All you have to do is wear a Halloween costume, walk on in, and collect your free doughnut. It’s not even like a contest where your costume has to meet a certain standard or anything. Technically you could throw a sheet over your head à la It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and stroll on out of your local Krispy Kreme with your delicious doughnut.

That’s not all Krispy Kreme is offering this Halloween season. Saturday will be the final day customers can take advantage of the special Saturday Scary Sharies promotion, where they can get a second dozen of doughnuts for $1 when they buy the first at full price. The box contains 11 original glazed doughnuts and one spooky sprinkle. Customers can redeem in person or online when sharing the code SCARY.

Time is also running out on another limited time offer from Krispy Kreme for Halloween. Three different themed doughnuts perfect for getting in the mood for the spooky season. There’s the Bewitched Broomstick, a cream-filled doughnut topped with purple icing, gold stars, and a cute little pretzel broomstick. And Abra Cat Dabra, an original glazed decorated like a black cat with chocolate icing and black sanding sugar. And finally the Enchanted Cauldron, a glazed chocolate cake doughnut topped with cream and a pretzel to look like a broomstick in a cauldron. It all ends Sunday, so be sure to place your order online or in store asap.

Krispy Kreme has a history of coming up with ways to get free doughnuts into the hands of people who might appreciate them. To celebrate First Responders Day the company gave all first responders who came in a free doughnut and a coffee. And anyone who is willing to show their vaccination card in store will get a free glazed doughnut until Dec. 31. Making the world a better place. One free doughnut at a time.