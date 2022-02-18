Here’s When Kroger Stores Will Open & Close On Presidents Day

President’s Day is one of those holidays that can be easily overlooked, in fact, you may not even realize it’s happening until you notice that the mail didn’t arrive or that your local grocery store is closed for the day. Given how casual of a holiday it is, it’s fair to ask, is Kroger open on President’s Day 2022? It’s one thing to have a holiday sneak up on you, but it’s quite another to drive all the way to the store only to discover an empty parking lot — that’s just adding insult to injury.

Is Kroger Open On President’s Day 2022?

If you are hoping to get some shopping done at Kroger this President’s Day, then you’re in luck because a company representative tells Romper that most stores will be operating on their usual schedules. That being said, even though there is no large-scale corporate holiday schedule, some local stores may change their hours slightly, so the best way to find out if your nearby Kroger is open on President’s Day 2022 (or if their business hours are modified) is by calling them directly. If you aren’t a fan of making phone calls, then you can just use the online store locator tool which will list out the stores closest to you as well as their hours for the day.

Kroger President’s Day Sales

Now that you can safely assume your local Kroger store will be open on President’s Day 2022, it’s worth checking out their weekly ad to find out what kinds of deals they’ll be offering. For instance, some stores will have a 3 for $5 sale on strawberries, $1 off Goldfish crackers, and a discount on certain Pampers diapers. Also, if you’re a new Kroger shopper, then it’s worth signing up for a Kroger account online so that you can get a rewards number that will get you discounts on even more products in the store.

Whether you want to shop in person or are hoping to schedule a grocery pick-up, you can count on Kroger to be open on President’s Day 2022.