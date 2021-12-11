These Are Kroger's New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Hours

If you’re ready to say goodbye to 2021, (and aren’t we all?) it’s time to say hello to 2022. And what better way than with tasty treats, a magnificent meal, and an adult beverage to wash it all down with? But even though you might be counting down the days until the 31st, the New Year sometimes has a way of sneaking up on you. So is Kroger’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? If you’re staring down a fridge full of food (but nothing that you actually want to eat), you’ll need to know Kroger’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours.

Is Kroger Open On New Year’s Eve?

Although you probably know the shopping hours of favorite stores, there’s something about a holiday that can throw off your entire schedule. You never know what might be open — or more importantly, what might be closed. Well, you won’t have to worry, because Kroger is open on New Year’s Eve. In fact, it’s holding regular operating hours, from 10:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. That gives you plenty of time to make a run to your local supermarket in case you run out of all the major essentials, such as snacks, cheese for your cute charcuterie board, and booze to make it all better.

That’s because Kroger really, really wants you to have an amazing New Year’s Eve. How do we know? Well, they have an actual Hosting Headquarters which allows you to plan a party that will help you welcome 2022 in with style. You’ll find sales on everything from crackers and dips to a cocktail shrimp tray ($6.99) to a 40 oz. veggie tray with dip ($9.49). There’s even a cheeseboard inspiration section which can help you pair cheeses (think truffle brie and cambozola). And right underneath is an entire section of mommy wine and daddy drinks that will delight you. There’s also a holiday cocktail recipes section which will teach you how to make a blood orange cocktail or even a sweet cherry Moscato punch.

Is Kroger Open On New Year’s Day?

When you wake up on New Year’s Day, you’ll be ready to meet the day with tons of gratitude. Why? Well, for starters, New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, which automatically makes everything better. Beyond that, though, if you need something for breakfast (like muffins, bread, or, ahem, something to halt that hangover), you can head on over to your local Kroger, because it is indeed open on New Year’s Day. But to be on the safe side, you should probably call ahead to ensure you can snag some snacks for your kids. And while you’re there, you can pick up some platters of ready-made sammies and cookie trays that will deliciously feed a crowd.

Even if you’d rather not spend your New Year’s Eve food shopping, with so many yummy choices, you just might want to grab a cart at your local Kroger and shop your way to a more delicious 2022.