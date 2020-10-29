If you wander through any of the open-air markets (or mercados) in Latin America, you’ll quickly notice a wide variety of artesanías (essentially crafts) lining the shelves and tables. Tourists and locals alike frequent these important hubs of culture and commerce, searching for unique handmade treasures, inexpensive printed tees to commemorate their latest trip, or simply a gift for a friend or relative's birthday. After all, crafting is a major part of Latinx culture, whether it’s a Mexican alebrije sculpture, Peruvian pottery out of Cusco, or hand-embroidered Cuban guayabera shirts.

Crafting is also a major part of how we Latinx folks celebrate holidays, like when families make their own piñatas for birthday parties, or even more timely, for the upcoming Dia de Muertos or Day of the Dead, during which many erect elaborate altars complete with paper marigold flowers and papel picado. And while we may not celebrate Halloween in the same way in our countries of origin, many of us (especially first- and second-generation Latinxs) also get into the spirit of the season, especially via crafts. And what better place to get a glimpse of our craftiness than Instagram? I've compiled a number of Latinx crafters who are creating (and sometimes even selling) some lovely festive autumn crafts in the list below, and they're perfect for some crafting inspiration of your own.

Kathy Cano-Murillo Phoenix-based Cano-Murillo is one of the most popular Latina crafters on Instagram and beyond, with a whopping 56k followers. Owner of Mucho Mas Studio Boutique and Gallery and author of the upcoming book The Crafty Chica Creates!: Latinx DIY Projects with Spirit and Sparkle, Cano-Murillo lives and breathes art. Last year, the crafter introduced us to her Zombie Quinceanera Dolls. “These are a big hit as well because it combines the best of being Mexican-American during Halloween time,” says Cano-Murillo. This year, Cano-Murillo will introduce audiences to other Fall-centric crafts, like these brightly painted, watercolor sugar skulls. Cano-Murillo says she feels it’s fine for non-Latinxs and non-Mexicans to celebrate Dia de Muertos, so long as they “educate themselves on the history and traditions and then celebrate respectfully.” She also has this to add: “Support handmade muertos art by Latinx makers rather than only buying commercially made items from chain retailers.”

Vanessa Barraza Brady Vanessa Barraza Brady has been crafting her entire life. The mom of three runs the blog Tried and True, featuring tutorials and ideas around Cricut crafts, wreaths, kid-friendly projects, printables, and more — including a whole section dedicated to autumn crafts. Last year, she posted over 15 different Halloween wreaths on her Instagram for followers to try themselves, including one with glowing skull eyes that’s sure to be a hit on Halloween night. This year, she’s introduced us to these adorably spooky calavera flats, a vintage pumpkin banner, and more.

Susana Sanchez-Young The Designing Chica, aka Susana Sanchez-Young, is a designer, illustrator, and crafter who leans into her Latinidad as a source of inspiration. The Guatemalan-Nicaraguan-American sold Dia de Muertos-inspired Barbie crafts last spooky holiday season and plans to lead workshops for the fun muñecas (and other crafts like fall-centric terracotta pots and calabazas) in San Jose this year. While Sanchez-Young’s main form of art is making prints, she’s also been known to make the occasional Halloween wreath, and absolutely adorable pins as well.

Create Studio Fresno Mexican-American Rina Gonzales first began crafting around 2003 via scrapbooking. 10 years later, she went on to start craft events and a DIY card kit business. “I craft because it makes me happy. I have a business to provide the necessary supplies and inspiration to others,” says Gonzales. Today, she owns Create Studio Fresno in California’s Downtown Fresno, where she teaches crafting classes to the community (though classes are currently virtual). For now, crafters can sign up for Zoom and in-person classes at her studio or get inspo through her Instagram where she’s shared lovely pieces, including this Dia de Muertos altar kit from last year.

Quirky Cipota Aimee Cuellar is the owner of Quirky Cipota, a lighthearted brand that celebrates being just a little bit weird. Cipota is a word used in Central America to refer to a young girl, and for Cuellar, it’s also a way of honoring her heritage (Salvadoran and Nicaraguan). The queer, disabled creator designs and sells shirts, pins, stickers, tote bags, spooky stationary (like the ones seen above featuring jack-o-lanterns and coffins), and more through her Instagram and Etsy shop.

The Paper Treasury For those who prefer their crafts a bit on the lighter and cuter side, there’s The Paper Treasury. Owner Araceli E. began her crafting journey years ago when a roommate asked if she’d be interested in scrapbooking with her. “I was hesitant because I honestly thought it was a grandma hobby and I was no d*mn granny — no offense, grandmas. But I fell in love after my first layout and evolved from there,” she says. For Araceli, crafting is now about connecting as well as a form of self-care. “What I love most about crafting is that it helps me de-stress... and I am able to connect with so many other crafters." The 40-year-old Mexican-American crafter now creates adorable creations from colorful cash envelopes (who says budgeting has to be boring?) to holiday cards, charms, wax seals, and more.

Backstitch Bruja If you’re head-over-heels for Halloween, you’re going to want to immediately follow Backstitch Bruja. This account (and owner Yvette’s entire website and shop) are what Halloween dreams are made of. From The Shining-inspired skirts, to vintage-y Jack-o-Lantern cardigans, and more dreamy witchy goodies, you won’t be disappointed. Oh and the best thing is you don’t even have to wait for October to get these quality ‘grams in your feed cause this Mexican-American Bruja (witch for those who don’t know Spanish) keeps the brand in orange and black all year round.

Sew Mexican Steffani Hernandez De Mendez first began making crafts as a means to make money while having the flexibility to raise and care for her children. “(But) I needed a business name. I remembered that my son used to tell me I was ‘so Mexican’ because I love the smell of the wet earth and fresh cut lawn, so that was it!” says Hernandez De Mendez. Thus, she began her small crafting business, Sew Mexican — focusing on dolls, aprons, ornaments, pillows, hand-embroidered jean jackets, and so much more. The 51-year-old crafty mama always makes sure to make festive autumn holiday crafts as well, like shrink paper buttons and these tiny, adorable catrina dolls for Dia de Muertos.

Nice Cosas SoCal-based Vanessa Sanchez first learned to sew back in 2007, and since then has created an Etsy shop for her crafts. While her main focus these days is on home decor, she’s also gotten into the spirit of things by creating Halloween and general Fall-festive masks. “The thing I love most about my craft is turning fabric into something useful,” says Sanchez. You can see plenty of this Mexican-American crafter’s work, including market tote bags, hand towels, and this rad sugar skull denim jacket (a collaboration with her daughter), all on her Insta.

Caffeinated Coven Co Carolina Hernandez Medina is the sole owner and creator at Caffeinated Coven Co, a craft shop whose focus is on the intersection of pastels and Halloween horror. (Oh, and of course, coffee!) Peruse her Insta and you’ll find plenty of cute tricks and treats to choose from, influenced by a love of The Nightmare Before Christmas, skeletons, ghosts, witches, and the occasional horror flick bad guy like Friday the 13th’s Jason (with a cute twist, that is).

Theresa Cooper During the last 18 months, Theresa Cooper spent her days sewing and providing much-needed face masks to the masses. Using lovely haunting fabrics, the SoCal crafter created a number of fun and only slightly creepy masks, including ones featuring characters from It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. These days, the crafter is focusing on other types of crafts, including crochet and some autumn-themed watercolor, so follow along if that’s your cup of tea.

Manos Mias Art Born in San Antonio, Texas, Esther Guajardo has been creating crafts of all kinds for over 50 years, influenced by her Mexican roots. The gifted grandmother stays busy making beautiful handcrafted earrings and other jewelry, kitchen towels, as well as whimsical embroideries featuring conchas, nopales, and more (as well as these lovely Dia de Muertos-influenced catrina ones). “I’m trying to keep the interest of our heritage for my and our future generations,” says Guajardo. And from the looks of it so far, she’s succeeding.

Los Angeles Crafts Jesstin Ramos and boyfriend Freddy Turcios run Los Angeles Crafts, an LA-based online craft shop with a focus on Halloween, Disney, Latinidad, and of course, the City of Angels. The pair sell goth-friendly black tees, frightfully fun stickers that blend horror and animated characters (think Maleficent as a skull, or a papel picado ghostly Mickey Mouse), plus reusable cups, art prints, and more.

Short and Loud 33-year-old Jillian Gomez first started crafting for the mental health and meditative aspects of it, but these days her favorite part about it is the community it can build. When the pandemic began, the Monrovia, California-based cross-stitcher started a Virtual Craft Night and has found it brought the most joy in an ultimately “insane” year. While some of her creations are influenced by pop culture (like Trolls and Animaniacs), she’s also got a love for Halloween goodies like the ones seen here. And while the third-generation Mexican American shares that she’s proud of her heritage, she admits she sometimes feels like the connection is a bit lost — which is why she continues to try and learn about the traditions, like Dia de los Muertos. “Sometimes non-Latinx people just slap on some sugar skull make-up and don't learn the history of the celebration and it can be really discouraging to see, but I am hopeful that with the holiday gaining popularity, more people will come to see the beauty and wisdom that comes with the day and Mexican culture as a whole,” she says.

Painted Dead Studios Mexican-American writer Pauline Campos never envisioned herself as an artist, but after creating her own animal flashcards as part of her daughter’s homeschool curriculum, she got hooked. With her husband’s encouragement, Campos quickly dove into her new interest and now shares it with others via her Painted Dead Studios account. Campos loves making gel ink doodles on archival paper, using mixed media, and putting her own spin on Dia de los Muertos, “celebrating culture and keeping the memories of those I love alive for always,” she says.

Crafty Concha Gina Boulanger, a third generation Mexican-American crafter and mother of three, says she began crafting as a way to reconnect with her ancestors. “I started Crafty Concha because I had lost my culture and traditions,” says the Bellflower, California resident. Today, she creates whimsical handpainted creations ranging from Frida-inspired terracotta pots to wooden wall conchas and more to brighten up your home. Check out her adorable autumn-colored Frida owls like the ones seen here and other fall-centric pieces to get into the seasonal spirit.

Folklore Accessories Get inspired to decorate your home with Latin elegance when you follow Cecilia Torres’ Folklore Accessories account. “Our motto is ‘show off your folklore with pride’ and we hope you love and enjoy our products as much as we love and enjoy making them,” says Torres, a Mexican migrant based in Southern California. Torres says sewing is her favorite craft form, but she also enjoys upcycling and transforming furniture. You’ll see such creations all across her IG, including gorgeous table runners like the one shown here, as well as calavera throw pillows, and even passport sleeves to show off your Latin pride.

Amor To Create Puerto Rican artist Betzy Flores’ love of crafting began when she was just 9 years old. “My mom sent me to a summer paint class while she worked. After I learned various techniques, I created handmade shirts and pantsuits that my mom’s friends bought. When summer ended, I used my earnings to pay for school supplies. That ignited my passion for teaching and creating process videos on social media,” says Flores, who is based in Arlington, Virginia. The versatile artist also makes sure to incorporate aspects of her latinidad to much of her work. “Latin culture is often colorful and filled with beautiful patterns. In Puerto Rico for example, everything from the clothes we wear to the color of our houses are often covered in vibrant colors and patterns. The colors I try to incorporate and the designs I try to create draw from the same designs and colors I grew up around,” she says. Flores enjoys everything from laser engraving to stenciling, painting, and woodwork, and she has wonderful examples all across her IG — including plenty of fall-centric crafting ideas like the ghoulish decoupage project seen here.

Rosy Owl Designs From autumn leaves and pumpkin spice, to spooky ghosts and goblins, that’s just some of what you’ll find at Rosy Owl Design’s IG account these days. Here is where she churns out playful designs for tees, stickers, and more. Owner Frances Olivares says she began the venture back in 2016 after quitting her job and dealing with a personal loss, and feels honored and humbled to be able to craft for a living. While she hasn’t invoked her own Latinidad for inspiration all that much in her work as of yet, it’s not out of the question. “Having the ability to create items specifically for the Chicanx community is the ultimate goal as I head into next year,” she says.