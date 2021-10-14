LEGO has partnered up with Target just in time for the holidays to release a brand new collection of fun items for your home, pet, kids, and self. From cups, dog sweaters, pajamas, fanny packs, tumblers, toys, and more, LEGO and Target’s newest collaboration includes nearly 300 items for the whole family and most cost under $30. And, of course, they’re all inspired by the iconic colorful bricks.

“As our guests continue to reimagine what their holiday traditions look like, our hope is that this collection will encourage them to make new memories this season and celebrate what matters most, spending time with family and friends,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said in a statement shared with Romper.

Exclusively sold at Target, this collection will be available in early December online and in all Target stores. Among the 300 items — ranging in price from $1.50 to $200 — shoppers will find apparel with inclusive sizes (XXS-4X for women and S-5XLT for men) as well as adaptive and sensory-friendly clothing items for kids and infants with features like flat seams and hidden openings.

Satwik Saraswati, design director at the LEGO Group, said that the colorful items in the collection are designed to give shoppers a “chance to curate” their own unique looks, just like the bricks.

“The LEGO brand is rare in its ability to equally excite all members of the family, and we expect that excitement to soar as we offer LEGO fans young and old the opportunity to experience our brand in an entirely new way through this partnership,” Saraswati said. “Giving consumers a chance to curate and create looks as unique as their families through this collection, just as they would with LEGO bricks, is something we are proud to bring Target guests this holiday season.”

Beyond this collection coming to Target this holiday season, the big box retailer said it’s bringing on more team members to help with Drive Up and Order Pickup services and will add more positions to its supply chain facilities to help products get delivered to stores faster.

Halloween may be just around the corner, but holiday shopping is on many families’ minds right now. So if you’ve got a LEGO lover in your family, make a note on your shopping list to stop at Target this December. (As if you weren’t planning to already...)