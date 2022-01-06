New year, new room. (That’s how it goes, right?) Shopping for new bedding, decor, and other essentials for your kid’s room can be stressful. All of the colors, characters, and patterns can get overwhelming fast. Pottery Barn Kids definitely makes shopping for kid-friendly designs more bearable, but their latest collaboration with LEGO is a stroke of absolute genius. The LEGO x Pottery Barn Kids collection is an absolute dream come true for brick-loving kids and parents.

For the first time ever, these two kid-favorite brands have teamed up for an incredible collaboration filled with all of the essentials you need to build the perfect LEGO-inspired bedroom. Sure, you could take a trip to LEGOLAND and stay in one of their iconic brick-themed rooms, but what if your kid could live in a room filled with the most bricktastic stuff all of the time?

The LEGO color scheme is inherently classic — red, blue, yellow, and green — and the PBK collection draws on this simplicity. The collection’s color palette also features a lot of neutral slate gray, navy, and white, so it’s unlikely to clash with your kid’s existing furniture or your wall color. For bedding, choose from a twin sized or full/queen sized quilt and sham set covered in LEGO bricks with minifigure characters and an adorable LEGO dinosaur.

While this bedding would be perfect paired with solid sheets, the matching LEGO Maze sheets are too cute to pass up. Made from soft 100% organic cotton, these sheets are available in twin, full, or queen sizes with matching pillow cases included.

Complete your kiddo’s LEGO room with one of the most fun elements of this new collection, a LEGO play mat. The circular cotton rug measures 5 feet across, and it’s the perfect spot for your little one to build master creations with their favorite bricks atop the city street backdrop.

This collection not only includes everything you need to turn your child’s room into the best brick-building room in the house, but also fun LEGO-themed clothing and accessories. Of course, playing with LEGO bricks is more fun when you’re dressed head-to-toe with bricks as well. This gender-neutral organic pajama set is available in sizes 2T to child’s 10, with a digitally printed brick design covering both the top and bottoms. Your kids will also love wrapping up in a LEGO-themed beach towel after bath time or after a swim in the pool this summer.

You can find the entire LEGO x Pottery Barn Kids collection on the Pottery Barn Kids website. The bedding and pajamas are all available now, while the play mat and beach towel can be preordered with an expected ship date in mid-April for the mat and mid-February for the towel. Happy building!